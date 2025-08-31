Ronaldo Mulitalo treble as Cronulla Sharks roll over Newcastle Knights

CRONULLA SHARKS 40 NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 16

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Sharks Stadium, Sunday

RONALDO MULITALO scored a hat-trick as Cronulla climbed into fifth place – and deepened Newcastle’s misery in the process.

The Knights have now lost eight games in a row and remain at risk of the wooden spoon.

Their start here had been hugely encouraging, with Fletcher Hunt claiming a Phoenix Crossland kick and Greg Marzhew contorting his body to touch down in the corner for a 0-10 lead after 17 minutes.

But the Sharks’ bench helped turned things in their favour, Addin Fonua-Blake forcing his way over before a fast, sweeping move provided Mulitalo with a diving first.

Nicho Hynes’ kicking nudged them in front and with seconds left of the first period the halfback put Siosifa Talakai in for an 18-10 Cronulla advantage.

There appeared no way back for Newcastle once Will Kennedy passed over the top for Mulitalo’s second after three minutes of the second half.

And further tries came past the hour via Mawene Hiroti, off a Billy Burns offload, and Mulitalo from his own half with a little help from Kennedy for the treble.

Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana walked in for a late Knights try but Braden Hamlin-Uele gave the Sharks, who have now won eight from ten at home, the final word with a crash-over.

SHARKS: 1 Will Kennedy, 2 Sione Katoa, 3 Mawene Hiroti, 4 KL Iro, 5 Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6 Braydon Trindall, 7 Nicho Hynes, 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Blayke Brailey, 10 Toby Rudolf, 11 Billy Burns, 12 Teig Wilton, 13 Jesse Colquhoun. Subs (all used): 14 Hohepa Puru, 15 Siosifa Talakai, 16 Thomas Hazelton, 17 Braden Hamlin-Uele

Tries: Fonua-Blake (26), Mulitalo (31, 43, 72), Talakai (40), Hiroti (62), Hamlin-Uele (80); Goals: Hynes 6/7

KNIGHTS: 1 Dane Gagai, 2 Dom Young, 3 Bradman Best, 5 Fletcher Hunt, 18 Greg Marzhew, 9 Phoenix Crossland, 7 Jack Cogger, 8 Jacob Saifiti, 14 Jayden Brailey, 10 Leo Thompson, 11 Jermaine McEwen, 12 Kai Pearce-Paul, 13 Tyson Frizell. Subs (all used): 6 Jake Arthur, 15 Mat Croker, 16 Thomas Cant, 17 Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana

Tries: Hunt (5), Marzhew (17), Salesa-Leaumoana (78); Goals: Cogger 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10, 6-10, 12-10, 18-10; 24-10, 28-10, 34-10, 34-16, 40-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Sharks: Ronaldo Mulitalo; Knights: Greg Marzhew

Penalty count: 5-5, Half-time: 18-10; Referee: Gerard Sutton; Attendance: 12,234