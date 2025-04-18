Dolphins thrash Melbourne Storm in shock NRL result

DOLPHINS 42 MELBOURNE STORM 22

CALLUM WALKER, Suncorp Stadium, Friday

IN a quite incredible result, the Dolphins registered 40 unanswered points to put the Storm to the sword in emphatic fashion.

There was little sign of what was to come early on with Melbourne opening up a 16-2 lead courtesy of efforts from Kane Bradley, Xavier Coates and the ever-impressive Ryan Papenhuyzen.

But, as the half-hour approached, Josh Kerr got the Dolphins on the board with Jack Bostock’s late effort reducing the deficit to just four at the break.

That was cut instantly following the resumption, with Ray Stone crashing over before Connelly Lemuelu extended the Dolphins’ lead to 24-16.

With the hour in sight, Stone managed to register his second off a stunning Kodi Nikorima pass, with Nikorima himself making it two tries in four minutes to stun the Storm.

The Dolphins were in no mood to relinquish their lead as Melbourne had done, with Herbie Farnworth grabbing a well-deserved four-pointer on 72 minutes.

Kurt Donoghoe and Trent Loiero were both sin-binned for their part in escalating a scuffle before Bradley got his second in identical fashion to his first, rising highest to a pin-point Jahrome Hughes kick.

But it was far too little to dampen the Dolphins’ night.

DOLPHINS: 1 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2 Jamayne Isaako, 3 Jake Averillo, 4 Herbie Farnworth, 5 Jack Bostock, 6 Kodi Nikorima, 7 Isaiya Katoa, 8 Daniel Saifiti, 13 Max Plath, 15 Mark Nicholls, 11 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 12 Tom Gilbert, 10 Felise Kaufusi. Subs (all used): 14 Kurt Donoghoe, 16 Connelly Lemuelu, 17 Josh Kerr, 18 Ray Stone

Tries: Kerr (29), Bostock (37), Stone (46, 60), Lemuelu (52), Nikorima (64), Farnworth (72); Goals: Isaako 7/8; Sin bin: Donoghoe (74) – fighting

STORM: 1 Ryan Papenhuyzen, 5 Xavier Coates, 3 Jack Howarth, 4 Grant Anderson, 19 Kane Bradley, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Jahrome Hughes, 8 Stefano Utoikamanu, 17 Bronson Garlick, 10 Josh King, 11 Shawn Blore, 12 Eliesa Katoa, 13 Trent Loiero. Subs (all used): 14 Tyran Wishart, 15 Alec MacDonald, 16 Tui Kamikamica, 18 Joe Chan

Tries: Bradley (10, 79), Coates (13), Papenhuyzen (21); Goals: Papenhuyzen 3/4; Sin bin: Loiero (74) – fighting

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 2-6, 2-12, 2-16, 8-16, 12-16; 18-16, 24-16, 30-16, 36-16, 42-16, 42-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dolphins: Herbie Farnworth; Storm: Ryan Papenhuyzen

Penalty count: 6-4; Half-time: 12-16; Referee: Todd Smith; Attendance: 28,024