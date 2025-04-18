Leeds Rhinos star Morgan Gannon reportedly signs for new club

LEEDS RHINOS star Morgan Gannon has reportedly signed for NRL side, the New Zealand Warriors.

That’s according to News.com with Gannon reportedly etching a three-year deal with the Warriors.

The Warriors are looking to secure a replacement for Dylan Walker, who has recently made the move to Parramatta Eels.

Gannon is in the final year of his contract with the Rhinos, but missed the entire 2024 Super League season after suffering a concussion in February last year.

Despite his young age, the back-rower already has over 50 appearances in Super League to his name.

When asked about Gannon’s future at Headingley, Leeds head coach Brad Arthur revealed he was “comfortable” with where discussions were at with the 21-year-old.

“I know he loves the club and he appreciates what the club have done for him, all the indicators are he wants to continue to play here,” Arthur previously said.

“I’m pretty comfortable with where he’s at. I’d expect him to be playing for Leeds next year, but until it’s sorted, the decision is yet to be made.”