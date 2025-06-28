Dolphins win try-fest with South Sydney Rabbitohs

DOLPHINS 50 SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 28

TOM SMITH, Suncorp Stadium, Saturday

HAMISO TABUAI-FIDOW notched four tries in his 100th NRL appearance as the Dolphins won a try-fest against the Rabbitohs in the second game of the day at Suncorp Stadium.

Taking the field hours after potential Queensland fullback Reece Walsh starred in the Broncos’ win over the Warriors, Tabuai-Fidow delivered his own impressive audition for the vacant Maroons number one jumper.

Phins half Isaiya Katoa was also outstanding in the second of an unusual double header forced by the reversal of these sides’ round-one fixture due to a cyclone.

Opposing stand-offs Cody Walker and Kodi Nikorima both picked up leg injuries amid the try-scoring carnage.

Walker (groin) and Campbell Graham (back) returned to strengthen Wayne Bennett’s backline against his former club, and the Bunnies took an early lead through Jack Wighton.

But the rest of the first half belonged to the Queenslanders.

First Jeremy Marshall-King burrowed over from dummy-half, then Tabuai-Fidow finished off a Katoa bust.

Next Katoa supplied Nikorima before his injury, Herbie Farnworth released Jake Averillo and Tabuai-Fidow grounded an Averillo kick.

Tabuai-Fidow completed his hat-trick off a Katoa bomb before Souths struck twice in two minutes via Tallis Duncan.

The Dolphins fullback made it four with a dazzling long-range charge, although Wighton bagged a second and Davvy Moale crashed over to add some respectability to the scoreboard.

Kurt Donoghoe snatched a Jamie Humphreys pass for a long-range intercept try and Jamayne Isaako drilled his ninth goal to make it 50 points.

DOLPHINS: 1 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2 Jamayne Isaako, 3 Jake Averillo, 4 Herbie Farnworth, 19 Max Feagai, 6 Kodi Nikorima, 7 Isaiya Katoa, 8 Francis Molo, 9 Jeremy Marshall-King, 20 Aublix Tawha, 11 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 12 Oryn Keeley, 13 Kurt Donoghoe. Subs (all used): 10 Mark Nicholls, 15 Connelly Lemuelu, 16 Ray Stone, 17 Josh Kerr

Tries: Marshall-King (11), Tabuai-Fidow (20, 40, 49, 63), Nikorima (28), Averillo (35), Donoghoe (73); Goals: Isaako 9/9

RABBITOHS: 1 Latrell Mitchell, 2 Alex Johnston, 3 Jack Wighton, 4 Campbell Graham, 5 Tyrone Munro, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Jamie Humphreys, 8 Sean Keppie, 9 Siliva Havili, 10 Keaon Koloamatangi, 11 Euan Aitken, 12 Tallis Duncan, 13 Jai Arrow. Subs (all used): 14 Peter Mamouzelos, 15 Lachlan Hubner, 16 Davvy Moale, 17 Tevita Tatola

Tries: Wighton (4, 66), Duncan (53, 55), Moale (69); Goals: Mitchell 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 12-6, 18-6, 24-6, 30-6; 36-6, 36-12, 36-16, 38-16, 44-16, 44-22, 44-28, 50-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dolphins: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow; Rabbitohs: Tallis Duncan

Penalty count: 5-6; Half-time: 30-6; Referee: Todd Smith; Attendance: 22,041