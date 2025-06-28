St George Illawarra Dragons defy injuries to hold off Parramatta Eels

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS 34 PARRAMATTA EELS 20

TOM SMITH, WIN Stadium, Saturday

THE DRAGONS overcame a slew of injuries to cling on against the fast-finishing Eels.

St George Illawarra took a 26-4 lead into the break before Parramatta centre Sean Russell appeared to score a potentially match-levelling try in the 63rd minute, only for the officials to spot Josh Addo-Carr’s toe in touch.

Valentine Holmes’ second try at the death ensured Saints held on despite losing Toby Couchman (arm), Luciano Leilua (quad), Hamish Stewart (head-injury assessment) and Viliami Fifita (knee).

Props David Klemmer (250 games) and Emre Guler (100 games) both celebrated big milestones with a win.

Only called into the side 30 minutes before kick-off when Christian Tuipulotu injured his hamstring in the warm-up, Nathan Lawson snared his first NRL try after just 90 seconds – and had another twelve minutes later.

Addo-Carr got Parra on the board – but Corey Allan crossed in the right corner, the under-fire Kyle Flanagan scythed through solo, and Holmes snaffled a Lyhkan King-Togia bomb to give the Dragons a 22-point edge at the break.

Zac Lomax kicked off the Eels’ fightback, before Kitione Kautoga put Dean Hawkins over and Kelma Tuilagi gobbled a loose Hawkins bomb to narrow the margin to six.

Addo-Carr’s toenail chalked off Russell’s try which would’ve given Lomax the chance to square the scores, before Holmes’ intercept and a late Flanagan penalty goal sealed Saints’ win.

DRAGONS: 1 Clint Gutherson, 2 Corey Allan, 3 Moses Suli, 4 Valentine Holmes, 22 Nathan Lawson, 6 Lyhkan King-Togia, 7 Kyle Flanagan, 8 Emre Guler, 9 Damien Cook, 10 David Klemmer, 12 Jaydn Su’A, 17 Luciano Leilua, 13 Jack De Belin. Subs (all used): 11 Toby Couchman, 14 Jacob Liddle, 15 Hamish Stewart, 16 Viliami Fifita

Tries: Lawson (2, 14), Allan (27), Flanagan (30), Holmes (34, 76); Goals: Holmes 3/5, Flanagan 2/2

EELS: 1 Isaiah Iongi, 2 Zac Lomax, 3 Jordan Samrani, 4 Sean Russell, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Dylan Brown, 7 Dean Hawkins, 8 Jack Williams, 9 Joey Lussick, 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Kelma Tuilagi, 12 Kitione Kautoga, 13 J’maine Hopgood. Subs: 14 Dylan Walker, 15 Matt Doorey, 16 Charlie Guymer (not used), 17 Joash Papalii

Tries: Addo-Carr (23), Lomax (46), Hawkins (55), Tuilagi (57); Goals: Lomax 2/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 10-4, 14-4, 20-4, 26-4; 26-8, 26-14, 26-20, 32-20, 34-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dragons: Valentine Holmes; Eels: Kelma Tuilagi

Penalty count: 6-7; Half-time: 26-4; Referee: Liam Kennedy; Attendance: 18,191