Dom Young at the double in costly win for Newcastle Knights

MANLY SEA EAGLES 16 NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 36

STEPHEN IBBETSON, 4 Pines Park, Sunday

DOM YOUNG scored two tries as Newcastle defied injuries for playmakers Kalyn Ponga and Dylan Brown to defeat Manly.

Last season’s wooden-spoon holders have now won two from two after Las Vegas success, but the loss of Ponga late in the first half to a hamstring complaint, then Brown at half-time to a knee injury, will be of great concern.

Nothing could stop England winger Young, however, who opened his account in the twelfth minute from a long Brown pass.

That followed a near-instant Newcastle opener as quick hands put Greg Marzhew into the corner after Manly failed to claim the kick-off.

Although Jamal Fogarty dummied his way over and Tom Trbojevic barged into the line to cut Newcastle’s lead to two points, Manly then conceded three tries in 13 minutes.

Bradman Best’s break provided for Ponga – at a cost to the fullback – then Brown offloaded for a Fletcher Hunt try and a Trbojevic spill allowed Tyson Frizell to make it 10-30 at half-time.

Good footwork from Haumole Olakau’atu and Fogarty’s second goal narrowed that gap shortly after the resumption, but Young pushed off two defenders to give Newcastle a sufficient buffer.

The only points in the final half-hour were the two booted by Sandon Smith with a penalty, completing his four-goal haul after two early Ponga conversions.

SEA EAGLES: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Jason Saab, 3 Tolutau Koula, 4 Reuben Garrick, 5 Lehi Hopoate, 6 Luke Brooks, 7 Jamal Fogarty, 8 Taniela Paseka, 9 Jake Simpkin, 10 Kobe Hetherington, 11 Haumole Olakau’atu, 12 Ben Trbojevic, 13 Jake Trbojevic. Subs: 15 Nathan Brown, 16 Ethan Bullemor, 17 Paul Bryan, 18 Brandon Wakeham, 19 Josh Feledy (not used), 20 Corey Waddell (not used)

Tries: Fogarty (15), Trbojevic (21), Olakau’atu (44); Goals: Fogarty 2/3; Sin bin: Hetherington (77) – professional foul

KNIGHTS: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Dom Young, 3 Dane Gagai, 4 Bradman Best, 5 Greg Marzhew, 6 Sandon Smith, 7 Dylan Brown, 8 Jacob Saifiti, 9 Phoenix Crossland, 10 Trey Mooney, 11 Dylan Lucas, 12 Jermaine McEwen, 15 Mat Croker. Subs: 13 Tyson Frizell, 14 Thomas Cant (not used), 16 Pasami Saulo, 17 Francis Manuleleua (not used), 18 Fletcher Hunt, 19 Harrison Graham

Tries: Marzhew (2), Young (12, 47), Ponga (26), Hunt (36), Frizell (39); Goals: Ponga 2/2; Smith 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 6-12, 10-12, 10-18, 10-24, 10-30; 16-30, 16-34, 16-36

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Sea Eagles: Tom Trbojevic; Knights: Dom Young

Penalty count: 3-5; Half-time: 10-30; Referee: Todd Smith; Attendance: 17,107