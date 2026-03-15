John Cartwright voices concerns as Hull FC’s poor run continues

HULL FC coach John Cartwright says his side have to improve their discipline after a fourth successive defeat.

Their 16-6 Challenge Cup loss at Leigh Leopards followed three straight disappointments in Super League.

“I think they (Leigh) probably started the game better and took advantage of a couple of opportunities that they got, said Cartwright.

“We’ve been struggling to score points since the season started. So a ten-point lead towards the end was always going to be tough for us, the way we have been with ball in hand.

“For us (the problem is) just discipline – too many errors and too many penalties.”

“We can’t let ourselves get frustrated by decisions that go against us. I think that played a pretty big part today.

“I understand their frustration, but there are no winners when you get frustrated with things you can’t control.

“Because it (law interpretations to speed up the ruck) is such a change in the game, there’s frustration in all the games that I’ve watched.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing what they’re trying to do with the game, I think it’s a good thing.”

Without the indiscipline, Cartwright felt his side could still have won it late on, adding: “We defended our half for the first 25 minutes.

“They (Leigh) played well. They aimed up. They had plenty of line speed and they made things hard for us, but I thought we did come out the other side of that.

“We could have broken them down later in the game, but we just gave them too many leg-ups.”