Doncaster finish strongly to beat spirited London Broncos

DONCASTER 30 LONDON BRONCOS 12

STEVE HOSSACK, Eco-Power Stadium, Sunday

DONCASTER claimed their first back-to-back wins of the season when finishing strongly to beat a spirited London side who made the home side work harder for their fifth win of the season than the final scoreline might suggest.

The Broncos were without any of their dual-registration players, as well as several injured regulars, but they welcomed back centre Ethan Natoli, who has been plying his trade with French side Pia following last season’s relegation from the Super League. They also had Connor Barley, on loan from Hull KR, on debut.

Playing their first-ever competitive game at the stadium, the Broncos made a lively start and more than held their own against a Doncaster side that struggled to put them under any real pressure early on.

Strong-running winger Edene Gebbie looked to be in with a chance of opening the scoring on nine minutes after some good handling in the London half, but centre Brad Hey’s pass was ruled forward.

With prop Suaia Matagi playing his 250th career game, and dual-registration Hull FC youngster Will Gardiner both showing up well, the Dons started to get on top and Robinson made good ground after supporting a strong yardage run by Gebbie.

The Dons’ pressure paid off on 20 minutes when Robinson and Hey helped set up a chance for Gebbie to cut inside the Broncos’ defence 15 metres out to touch down near enough for Robinson to convert.

If the home fans expected the floodgates to open, they were in for a surprise as the Broncos hit back strongly and arguably edged the second quarter.

They drew level on 26 minutes. A strong midfield break by loose-forward Marcus Stock created the position from which centre Aaron Small sliced through from close range for a try well converted by Chris Hellec.

The Broncos finished the half on top and Hellec punished a high tackle when kicking them into an 8-6 interval lead with a 39th minute penalty.

Stock was held just short on 45 minutes prior to second-rower Will Lovell producing a superb tackle to halt the powerful Gebbie as he was threatening to break free just inside the London half after beating his opposite number.

The Dons regained the lead on 56 minutes. Prop Brad Knowles got free in the London 20 and put the supporting Isaac Misky over from close range after he looked to have taken the wrong option with Boas to his left.

Robinson again tagged on the goal to make it 12-8.

The Dons opened up an 18-8 lead at the start of the final quarter when Misky and Robinson combined to send second-rower Sam Smeaton over for a try on his 100th appearance for his hometown club.

The Broncos were not about to throw in the towel in, however.

But the Dons put the game beyond doubt on 73 minutes when fullback Craig Hall broke the line and found Boas up in support. Robinson’s conversion made it 24-8.

Hall then set up a second converted try for Gebbie on 76 minutes with a pin-point grubber kick for the winger close to the line.

The Broncos’ second half efforts were rewarded with a 78th-minute try by Jensen Monk.

GAMESTAR: Doncaster stand-off Watson Boas was always looking to ask questions of the London defence.

GAMEBREAKER: Sam Smeaton’s 62nd-minute try on his 100th appearance for his hometown club gave his side a ten-point cushion.

MATCHFACTS

DONCASTER

1 Craig Hall

5 Luke Briscoe

4 Reece Lyne

3 Brad Hey

18 Edene Gebbie

24 Watson Boas

7 Connor Robinson

29 Will Gardiner

9 Greg Burns

10 Suaia Matagi

14 Jacob Jones

11 Sam Smeaton

13 Loui McConnell

Subs (all used)

24 Isaac Misky

8 Brad Knowles

21 Tyla Hepi

– Brad Fash

Tries: Gebbie (20, 76), Misky (56), Smeaton (62), Boas (73)

Goals: Robinson 5/5

BRONCOS

6 Luke Polselli

2 Chris Hellec

34 Connor Barley

20 Aaron Small

5 Liam Tindall

1 Alex Walker

28 Jenson Binks

12 Sadiq Adebiyi

9 Curtis Davies

8 Huw Worthington

11 Will Lovell

3 Ethan Natoli

13 Marcus Stock

Subs (all used)

22 Matt Ross

18 Ben Hursey-Hord

21 Chris Ball

17 Jensen Monk

Tries: Small (26), Monk (79)

Goals: Hellec 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-8; 12-8, 18-8, 24-8, 30-8, 30-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Doncaster: Watson Boas; Broncos: Luke Polselli

Penalty count: 4-7

Half-time: 6-8

Referee: Ryan Cox

Attendance: 1,177