Overseas men to the fore as Workington Town edge Goole Vikings

WORKINGTON TOWN 24 GOOLE VIKINGS 16

CALLUM LINFORD, Fibrus Community Stadium, Sunday

WORKINGTON’S overseas contingent played crucial roles in a sixth victory from eight league games.

Zarrin Galea settled a close contest with a super late score after fellow Australians Cooper Howlett and Lucas Castle and New Zealander Levi Atiga had claimed earlier tries.

For Goole, who included experienced Doncaster loan duo Jason Tali and Andre Savelio, it was a seventh defeat in nine league outings, but only after they had got to within two points of their hosts with the help of a 65th-minute Harry Aldous try, only to have Jamie Shaul sent off.

The rain was hammering down in Cumbria, making it a scrappy game early on, with penalties and errors punctuating proceedings.

The Vikings forced an early mistake by Rio Corkill, who couldn’t collect a wet ball on halfway, and Tali threatened, only to be thwarted by an ankle tap.

From another penalty for Town, Ross Ainley lost the ball in heavy contact, before Goole built some pressure, only to be caught offside.

Workington were awarded a six-again and on a slippery surface, made it count after 14 minutes as a neat kick from Jame Doran wrongfooted Shaul and enabled Howlett to go in between the posts. Dom Weir converted.

However the home side couldn’t deal with the restart as Howlett fumbled the ball, and was relieved when the defence held firm.

Doran put in a teasing kick which stretched Manoa Wacokecoke, resulting in a goal-line drop-out.

Workington were awarded another penalty, but couldn’t turn promising possession into points, with Weir having too much to do.

Goole were coming under pressure, and compounded their problems by failing to find touch from a penalty, with Galea leaping to keep the all in play.

But the visitors were back in it on 26 minutes, when Neil Tchamambe outjumped Howlett to set up Brett Ferres, with Jack Potter adding the goal.

On 35 minutes, a penalty against Goole for slowing the ruck down paved the way for Howlett to power through and provide Atiga with his opportunity. Weir was good from the tee.

The Castle counted following a pass from Doran, and Weir’s conversion made it 18-6 at half-time.

Some sloppy early second-half defence enabled Goole to reduce the arrears through Wacokecoke, but Potter missed the kick.

Scott Taylor’s side were still making life hard for themselves through ill-discipline, but pulled another try back through Harry Aldous, with Potter’s goal reducing Workington’s advantage to 18-16.

Even after Shaul’s 75th-minute dismissal for punching, Savelio came close, only for a forward pass to be ruled.

But then as Goole threw caution to the wind, Galea scooped up a loose ball and raced away to strike, with Weir making it four conversions from four.

GAMESTAR: Jamie Doran pulled the strings for Workington.

GAMEBREAKER: Zarrin Galea’s late score made sure for Town.

MATCHFACTS

TOWN

1 Zarrin Galea

2 Levi Atiga

29 Spencer Fulton

3 Rio Corkill

20 Dave Eccleston

7 Dom Weir

9 Jamie Doran

8 Ross Ainley

21 Callum Phillips

10 Stevie Scholey

11 Cooper Howlett

12 Jake Bradley

13 Jack Stephenson

Subs (all used)

24 Lucas Castle

25 Callum Farrer

19 Grant Reid

15 Cole Walker-Taylor

Tries: Howlett (14), Atiga (35), Castle (39), Galea (79)

Goals: Weir 4/4

VIKINGS

29 Jamie Shaul

2 Tom Halliday

5 Manoa Wacokecoke

37 Jason Tali

28 Neil Tchamambe

3 Josh Guzdek

32 Jack Potter

17 Jack Coventry

9 Jeylan Hodgson

18 Tyler Craig

11 Brett Ferres

38 Andre Savelio

16 Harry Aldous

Subs (all used)

8 Joe Phillips

10 Jack Aldous

14 Misi Taulapapa

33 Dean Roberts

Tries: Ferres (29), Wacokecoke (43), H Aldous (65)

Goals: Potter 2/3

Dismissal: Shaul (75) – punching

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 12-6, 18-6; 18-10, 18-16, 24-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Town: Jamie Doran; Vikings: Neil Tchamambe

Penalty count: 10-2

Half-time: 18-6

Referee: Andy Sweet