Overseas men to the fore as Workington Town edge Goole Vikings

WORKINGTON TOWN 24 GOOLE VIKINGS 16
CALLUM LINFORD, Fibrus Community Stadium, Sunday
WORKINGTON’S overseas contingent played crucial roles in a sixth victory from eight league games.
Zarrin Galea settled a close contest with a super late score after fellow Australians Cooper Howlett and Lucas Castle and New Zealander Levi Atiga had claimed earlier tries.
For Goole, who included experienced Doncaster loan duo Jason Tali and Andre Savelio, it was a seventh defeat in nine league outings, but only after they had got to within two points of their hosts with the help of a 65th-minute Harry Aldous try, only to have Jamie Shaul sent off.
The rain was hammering down in Cumbria, making it a scrappy game early on, with penalties and errors punctuating proceedings.
The Vikings forced an early mistake by Rio Corkill, who couldn’t collect a wet ball on halfway, and Tali threatened, only to be thwarted by an ankle tap.
From another penalty for Town, Ross Ainley lost the ball in heavy contact, before Goole built some pressure, only to be caught offside.
Workington were awarded a six-again and on a slippery surface, made it count after 14 minutes as a neat kick from Jame Doran wrongfooted Shaul and enabled Howlett to go in between the posts. Dom Weir converted.
However the home side couldn’t deal with the restart as Howlett fumbled the ball, and was relieved when the defence held firm.
Doran put in a teasing kick which stretched Manoa Wacokecoke, resulting in a goal-line drop-out.
Workington were awarded another penalty, but couldn’t turn promising possession into points, with Weir having too much to do.
Goole were coming under pressure, and compounded their problems by failing to find touch from a penalty, with Galea leaping to keep the all in play.
But the visitors were back in it on 26 minutes, when Neil Tchamambe outjumped Howlett to set up Brett Ferres, with Jack Potter adding the goal.
On 35 minutes, a penalty against Goole for slowing the ruck down paved the way for Howlett to power through and provide Atiga with his opportunity. Weir was good from the tee.
The Castle counted following a pass from Doran, and Weir’s conversion made it 18-6 at half-time.
Some sloppy early second-half defence enabled Goole to reduce the arrears through Wacokecoke, but Potter missed the kick.
Scott Taylor’s side were still making life hard for themselves through ill-discipline, but pulled another try back through Harry Aldous, with Potter’s goal reducing Workington’s advantage to 18-16.
Even after Shaul’s 75th-minute dismissal for punching, Savelio came close, only for a forward pass to be ruled.
But then as Goole threw caution to the wind, Galea scooped up a loose ball and raced away to strike, with Weir making it four conversions from four.
GAMESTAR: Jamie Doran pulled the strings for Workington.
GAMEBREAKER: Zarrin Galea’s late score made sure for Town.
MATCHFACTS
TOWN
1 Zarrin Galea
2 Levi Atiga
29 Spencer Fulton
3 Rio Corkill
20 Dave Eccleston
7 Dom Weir
9 Jamie Doran
8 Ross Ainley
21 Callum Phillips
10 Stevie Scholey
11 Cooper Howlett
12 Jake Bradley
13 Jack Stephenson
Subs (all used)
24 Lucas Castle
25 Callum Farrer
19 Grant Reid
15 Cole Walker-Taylor
Tries: Howlett (14), Atiga (35), Castle (39), Galea (79)
Goals: Weir 4/4
VIKINGS
29 Jamie Shaul
2 Tom Halliday
5 Manoa Wacokecoke
37 Jason Tali
28 Neil Tchamambe
3 Josh Guzdek
32 Jack Potter
17 Jack Coventry
9 Jeylan Hodgson
18 Tyler Craig
11 Brett Ferres
38 Andre Savelio
16 Harry Aldous
Subs (all used)
8 Joe Phillips
10 Jack Aldous
14 Misi Taulapapa
33 Dean Roberts
Tries: Ferres (29), Wacokecoke (43), H Aldous (65)
Goals: Potter 2/3
Dismissal: Shaul (75) – punching
SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 12-6, 18-6; 18-10, 18-16, 24-16
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Town: Jamie Doran; Vikings: Neil Tchamambe
Penalty count: 10-2
Half-time: 18-6
Referee: Andy Sweet