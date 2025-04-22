Doncaster halfback Connor Robinson: ‘We’re a good team – when we’re on it’

DONCASTER scrum-half Connor Robinson says ironing out the inconsistency which has limited Richard Horne’s side to three victories from six league matches this season is down to attitude and application.

The Dons won 19-6 in their Good Friday derby at home to Sheffield having beaten Toulouse 10-6 at the Eco-Power Stadium before crashing 66-0 at York.

That left a results sequence of loss, win, loss, win, loss, win.

They visit Barrow on Sunday and 30-year-old former Hull KR, Halifax and York player Robinson, who helped consolidate Championship status last year following promotion in 2023, said: “We’re a good team – when we are on it.

“Against York we were miles off it, and as players, we have to take responsibility, because our attitude was wrong from the start.

“We just weren’t at the races, and with that approach in this division, you can get a big score put on you. Going forward, we can’t let it happen again.”

Horne added: “From Toulouse to York, it was like a different team.”