London Broncos still committed to player production

LONDON BRONCOS are running another series of development training sessions in May as they aim to continue mining the capital’s rich seam of rugby talent.

The club’s historically successful Academy, which produced England internationals in Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Mike McMeeken and Kai Pearce-Paul and supplied many of the current squad, was abandoned in late 2023.

That was down to financial considerations as owner David Hughes, who later left the Broncos after having put the club up for sale, reacted to the introduction of club grading, under which player development wasn’t recognised.

Now, under the banner of the London Rugby League Foundation, a development programme for under-12s to under-16s is run with input from the Broncos, the London Junior League and the RFL.

It includes ‘Lions Development Training and Assessment’, the first step on the player pathway, as well as an Origin series between the best of North London and South London.

Broncos coaches run the two-hour sessions, which build on core skills and provide an opportunity to spot potential, with the club saying the first set were well received.

May’s North London sessions will take place at Hemel Stags, the South London at Bromley Bengals, with further sets to take place in June and July.

Meanwhile the Broncos are to continue a scheme which aims to make their home matches more accessible amid challenging living costs.

Under the club’s partnership with ‘Tickets for Good’, free and discounted admission is available to NHS, charity-sector workers and cost-of-living payment recipients.

Broncos chief executive Jason Loubser said: “We are always exploring new ways of working within our communities and introducing more people to Rugby League in London.”

Bethany Rutt, UK head of business operations at Tickets for Good, added: “It’s a fantastic way to welcome more people into the London Broncos community and to make the sport more inclusive.”

The Broncos are next at home against York on Saturday, May 3.