Doncaster v Swinton Lions Match Preview & Team Squads

DONCASTER may have lost their opening game of the season at Midlands Hurricanes, but since then they have won five successive games to put them in second place in the Championship table.

On Sunday they host Swinton Lions at the Ecopower Stadium (kick-off 3.00pm), with the Lions still searching for their first win of the season.

Last Sunday Doncaster registered a convincing 28-12 victory against Widnes Vikings, one of their biggest rivals this season, and their coach Richard Horne (pictured above) has recalled Bureta Faraimo, Pauli Pauli, Isaac Misky and Gadwin Springer, all of whom have been out on loan, to his 21-man squad.

Last week Swinton coach Paul Wood parted company with George Roby, who has now joined Rochdale Hornets, and he still has a significant injury list. It would be one of the shocks of the season if the Lions could upset Doncaster at home.

SQUADS

Doncaster: 1 Tom Holmes, 2 Bureta Faraimo, 4 Reece Lyne, 6 Cory Aston, 7 Connor Robinson, 9 Greg Burns, 11 Sam Smeaton, 12 Alex Sutcliffe, 13 Loui McConnell, 14 Jacob Jones, 15 Jordan Baldwinson, 16 Pauli Pauli, 17 Muizz Mustapha, 18 Edene Gebbie, 20 Isaac Misky, 22 Luis Johnson, 23 James Glover, 24 Watson Boas, 25 Gadwin Springer, 26 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 27 Titus Gwaze

Outs: 8 Bradley Knowles, 10 Suaia Matagi, 19 Connor Jones, 21 Tyla Hepi,

Ins: 2 Bureta Faraimo, 16 Pauli Pauli, 20 Isaac Misky, 25 Gadwin Springer,

Lions: 1 Louie Roberts, 2 Connor Parkinson, 3 Ellis Anderson, 4 Aaron Lynch, 8 Samy Kibula, 10 Ben Killan, 11 Gavin Rodden, 12 Aaron Willis, 15 Jamie Reddecliff, 17 Trent Kelly-Duffy, 18 Bobby Shingler, 20 Adam Jones, 21 Tom Ratchford, 22 Jordan Brown, 23 Deane Meadows, 24 Ethan Fitzgerald, 26 Charlie McCurrie, 27 Lucas Coan, 28 Jimmy Shields, 31 Finlay Irwin, Cameron Bates,

Outs: 9 George Roby, 29 Hamza Butt, 36 Deacon Connolly,

Ins: 3 Ellis Anderson, 18 Bobby Shingler, Cameron Bates,

Referee: Carl Hughes

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Swinton 20, Doncaster 22 (ChR25, 22/9/24)

Doncaster 18, Swinton 8 (ChR13, 29/6/24)

(at Millennium Stadium, Featherstone)

Swinton 16, Doncaster 10 (L1-ProF, 2/10/22)

Swinton 32, Doncaster 12 (L1QSF, 18/9/22)

Swinton 12, Doncaster 26 (L1R13, 3/7/22)

Doncaster 22, Swinton 64 (L1R3, 10/4/22)

Doncaster 36, Swinton 34 (ChR20, 20/7/14)

Swinton 22, Doncaster 36 (ChR13, 1/6/14)

(at Leigh Sports Village)

Doncaster 29, Swinton 26 (ChR24, 18/8/13)

Swinton 14, Doncaster 36 (NRCQF, 13/6/13)

(at Leigh Sports Village)

GADWIN SPRINGER needs one appearance to reach 200 for his career.

– 1 for Hunslet (2026, loan)

– 5 for Doncaster (2026)

– 85 for Featherstone Rovers (2021, 2022-2025)

– 5 for Toulouse Olympique (2022)

– 12 for Halifax Panthers (2018, dual-registration, 2021)

– 23 for Toronto Wolfpack (2019-2020)

– 57 for Castleford Tigers (2015-2018)

– 4 for Catalans Dragons (2014-2015)

– 7 for France (2015-2016, 2022)

WATSON BOAS needs one appearance to reach 100 for Doncaster.

– Debut: North Wales Crusaders (h) (L1) (L12-10) (Fullback) (28 April, 2019)