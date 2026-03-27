Salford v Halifax Panthers Match Preview & Team Squads

THIS GAME, which will kick off tonight at 8.00pm at the CorpAcq Stadium, could be billed as a match between the clubs that came back from the dead.

Both teams went into liquidation recently, with Salford managing to create a new club before the season started, while Halifax hit the buffers after two games this season. But in both cases they were able to find new directors who were prepared to save them.

Salford have now played six games and have won just once, at home against Hunslet, while Halifax lie at the bottom of the table after having been deducted twelve points as punishment for their insolvency.

Salford suffered a 66-6 hammering at London Broncos in Round 7, and they have now lost their coach Mike Grady, with Sam Hewitt stepping up on an interim basis.

Halifax bounced back to defeat North Wales Crusaders 50-22 and they have put together a squad at very short notice that looks like a very competitive Championship side.

For this game both teams have lost some Super League loan players to their parent clubs to play reserve grade this weekend.

Halifax will be seeking their first win against Salford since they won 34-26 at their former home The Willows in September 2002.

SQUADS

Salford: 2 Sam Hill, 5 Jack Holmes, 7 Toby Hughes, 8 Sam Bowring, 9 Brad Dwyer, 10 Owen Haldenby, 12 Ollie Garmston, 14 Fin Yates, 20 Joe Hartley, 21 Jack Gatcliffe, 22 Jacob Andrews Smith, 23 Noah Appleby, 24 Cole Appleby, 25 Damola Ayanlaja-Lowo, 26 Reece Stanton, 27 Matt Ross, 36 Danny Lynch, 37 Jack Bibby, 42 Shaun Costello, Keane Gilford,

Outs: 29 Harvey Braddish, 30 Josh Cartwright, 32 George O’Loughlin, 38 Jonny Vaughan,

Ins: 14 Fin Yates, 23 Noah Appleby, Keane Gilford,

Panthers: 2 Ben Tibbs, 5 Alfie Lindsey, 7 Curtis Davies, 8 Will Calcott, 9 Adam O’Brien, 11 Ben Crooks, 12 Owen McCarron, 13 Jacob Fairbank, 18 Hugo Salabio, 19 Zack McComb, 20 Vila Halafihi, 21 Ben Forster, 22 Darius Carter, 23 Leon Cowen,

Outs: 1 Kian McGann, 3 Dayon Sambou, 17 Myles Lawford

Ins: Connor Davies, Josh Lynam, Riley Thompson, Ben Will

Referee: Adam Williams

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Halifax 4, Salford 62 (S8Q-R3, 2/9/18)

Halifax 28, Salford 50 (S8Q-R4, 5/9/15)

Halifax 18, Salford 36 (NL1R15, 31/7/08)

Salford 30, Halifax 24 (NL1R11, 27/6/08)

(at The Willows)

Salford 26, Halifax 34 (SLR26, 8/9/02)

(at The Willows)

Salford 14, Halifax 28 (SLR18, 14/7/02)

(at The Willows)

Halifax 12, Salford 15 (SLR5, 1/4/02)

Salford 30, Halifax 41 (SLR25, 26/8/01)

(at The Willows)

Salford 34, Halifax 50 (SLR19, 15/7/01)

(at The Willows)

Halifax 30, Salford 18 (SLR9, 6/5/01)