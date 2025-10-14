Doncaster’s Super League bid a ‘worthwhile exercise’

DONCASTER will discover the outcome of their Super League application on Friday, when the RFL announces what the line-up for a likely 14-team division in 2026 will be.

While ambitious, the South Yorkshire club who are among nine who have been assessed by the panel chaired by Lord (Jonathan) Caine, seem unlikely to make the cut this time around.

But long-serving chief executive Carl Hall says whatever section the Dons are in next year, the process of putting the top-flight application together will be of benefit going forward.

“We’re always trying to be better in every area, and that won’t stop,” explained the 56-year-old New Zealander and former Dons player, who has been in post since 2013, when after a four-year spell as owner, he sold to ‘Club Doncaster’, the group that also runs Doncaster Rovers Football Club.

In addition to the five pillars under which clubs are judged under the IMG grading system (fandom, performance, finances, stadium and community), the panel have used a further set of criteria relating to finance and sustainability and playing strength.

And Hall added: “Going through the application process has meant us looking really closely at all areas of our activity, and shone even more of a light on what things we are doing well and where we can adjust an improve. It’s been a very worthwhile exercise.”

The Dons have spent the last two seasons in the Championship following promotion from League One, and Hall continued: “We’ve been doing a lot on strengthening our commercial, marketing and media work, because we want to drive our attendances up, while also trying to progress the playing side.

“It’s our 75th anniversary next year, and we want to mark it with a special season, so there’s a concerted push to keep moving forward.”

In the times of multiple divisions, the Don have had one season in the top flight – 1994-95 – with Hall part of the Tony Fisher-coached team that clinched promotion.