Leeds Rhinos’ Caitlin Beevers gives update on latest knee injury

LEEDS RHINOS centre Caitlin Beevers is once again playing a waiting game to find out the extent of her latest knee injury.

After almost a year out of action with a posterolateral corner (PLC) knee injury, the 23-year-old made her long awaited comeback against Huddersfield in the penultimate round of the regular season.

She then featured against Barrow the following weekend before picking up another serious looking knee injury in the semi-final defeat against Wigan.

While she is still unsure of the extent of the damage, Beevers is confident she will return to the field next year.

“I have had a scan and that has currently come back with a PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) tear but we’re not too sure about the extent of that yet in terms of the grade of tear,” said Beevers.

“So we’re looking to go for a consultation, a specialist opinion and another scan within the next four-to-six weeks to work out what the recovery has been like in this time (since picking up the injury).

“I previously had a PLC reconstruction and I tore my LCL and PCL at the same time that time, so this just looks like another aggravation to the PCL.

“I appreciate all the messages and well wishes I have received. I feel confident and hopefully you’ll see me back on the pitch in 2026.”