Doncaster’s Tyla Hepi ‘so happy’ to be back from ACL injury

DONCASTER forward Tyla Hepi wants an extended run of matches after making his return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his side’s 19-6 home win over Sheffield Eagles.

The 31-year-old New Zealander admitted he feared his career might be over after the damage was done last May.

It halted him at eleven outings in his first Dons season after joining from Featherstone, and he was quick to praise the help received from staff and team-mates.

“Everyone got around me and the support I had was outstanding,” said Hepi, who has also represented Hull KR, Wyong Roos (when in the New South Wales Cup), Whitehaven, Toulouse and Castleford, where has father Brad also played.

“The club sticking by me means a lot and running out in front of the fans again gave me goosebumps. I’m just so happy to be back in the fold.

“Hopefully I can have a good rest of the season and play as many times as possible.”

Meanwhile Hepi hailed team-mate Greg Burns as the hooker reached 150 career appearances against his former club (it was his 61st game for the Dons after 89 for Sheffield between 2015, when he emerged from the old Eagles youth system, and 2021).

“Greg doesn’t say too much, but he’s always there doing his thing, the type everyone wants to play alongside,” added Hepi.