Oldham prospect helps his community club to silverware

OLDHAM were delighted to see teenage talent Marcus Geener help his community club to silverware.

The forward, who signed from Waterhead over the close-season, was back on duty for the nearby side when they won the Oldham Amateur Rugby League’s flagship Standard Cup by beating fellow National Conference League team Oldham St Annes 48-10.

The final took place at Boundary Park, which is shared by the Roughyeds and Oldham Athletic Football Club, and was watched by 1,386, reflecting the interest in Rugby League in a town which has long had a strong grassroots scene at both junior and senior level.

It’s something Oldham want to tap into more, with the ambitious club re-establishing a pathway system.

The Good Friday home clash at Widnes was preceded by a curtain-raiser between the respective Under-16 sides.

Geener, who plays for Waterhead on dual-registration, made a Roughyeds 21-man squad for the first time for the showdown with the Vikings, which finished 10-10.

It was a second Championship draw for Sean Long’s side this season after the home meeting with Batley ended 18-18.

Winger Mo Agoro made a try-scoring return from injury for the Roughyeds, who were pegged back by Widnes after being 10-0 up.

The match marked a 350th career appearance for former Castleford and England hooker Adam Milner and a 250th for Australian halfback Josh Drinkwater.

The Roughyeds lost 42-12 against Bradford at Boundary Park on Friday.