Double World Cup winner announces England retirement

WORLD CUP winner Adam Rigby has announced his international retirement – but will continue to be involved in the wheelchair game as a match official.

Rigby was part of England’s squads as they triumphed at the first World Cup in 2008 and the most recent in 2022.

He will continue playing for Wigan Warriors at club level, alongside his growing commitments with the whistle.

The 32-year-old, who was born with familial spastic diplegia, is set to make history this weekend when he becomes the first person to referee a senior international from a wheelchair, in the Celtic Cup.

It continues an involvement at the top level of the game which began in that 2008 World Cup, at the age of just 16.

“Because I was so young, I didn’t really appreciate what I was doing,” admits Rigby.

“I do find it special to be considered one of the pioneers – and to have been on the journey of wheelchair Rugby League to the incredible experience of winning the World Cup at home in 2022, when the sport moved out of sports halls and into arenas.

“Being captain of my country in what turned out to be my final game for England last year (against Spain) was another special moment that I’ll always remember.”

Rigby only began to consider officiating a couple of years ago, as he explained: “The real turning point came during a competition in Hull.

“I’d made a comment about a decision during a match, and one of the officials overheard me and said, ‘If you think you can do better, why don’t you do it?’

“That challenge stuck with me. The very next day, I completed the wheelchair officiating course!”

And while aware of the challenge that will come with doing the role from a chair, he believes being an experienced player will bring an advantage.

Rigby said: “As a wheelchair user, I’ve had to adapt my positioning compared to non-wheelchair using officials, especially when it comes to getting the right angles on the goal line.

“But having played the game myself, I bring a different kind of insight – particularly around the ‘dark arts’ players might try to get away with.

“I’ve found I can share those experiences with other officials and help build a better overall understanding of the game’s nuances.”