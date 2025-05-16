Bradford Bulls chief wants to ‘turn Wembley red, amber and black’ and show club’s potential

BRADFORD BULLS chief executive Jason Hirst says booking a Wembley trip for the first time since 1997 would be “so significant on so many levels” for the Super League hopefuls.

But he also accepts Sunday’s 1895 Cup semi-final hosts York Knights have their own major motivation for making the showpiece at the national stadium on Saturday, June 7.

Both clubs are eager to underline their credentials for top-flight inclusion, something Bradford hope will happen by next season.

And Hirst believes getting through to face Oldham or Featherstone Rovers in the final of the AB Sundecks-backed competition would provide the perfect opportunity to showcase what he believes the Bulls could bring to Super League, where they last featured in 2014.

He also knows a Wembley trip would provide the chance to attract both new and lapsed supporters as the club try to add to the local feelgood factor generated by Bradford City’s promotion to football’s League One.

“I’m a lifelong fans of both clubs, and I well remember 2000, when City were in the Premier League and the Bulls won the Challenge Cup (beating Leeds Rhinos at Murrayfield at the start of the Wembley redevelopment phase),” he explained.

“The place took off sporting-wise, and you saw at City’s recent promotion parade what a bit of success means to people and the interest and excitement it generates.

“The Bulls getting to Wembley would be so good for all those loyal supporters and volunteers who have stuck with the club during some difficult times, and it would also appeal to those who remember the glory years of Bullmania.

“And given that we haven’t played at Wembley since 1997 (the Challenge Cup final defeat by St Helens), there’s a whole generation who have never had the chance to watch the club there.

“Those who have will not have seen us at the new version of Wembley, and I think turning the stadium red, amber and black would really bring home to the wider game what a potential fanbase we have.

“Some of those who would be maybe watching for the first time might stick with us, and of course a Wembley trip would also offer commercial opportunities through merchandise, and just get the name Bradford Bulls out there.”

With York City and Oldham Athletic involved in football’s National League play-offs, both those places could have two clubs going to Wembley in the space of a week (the round-ball final is on Sunday, June 1).

“It’s a bit of a quirk that there is such a Rugby League-football link-up this year, but it all adds to the attraction of the various matches,” added Hirst.

“Like us, York will see the 1895 Cup as a chance to make a statement about their ambition and intentions, just as Wakefield Trinity (who beat Bradford in the semi-finals) did last year.

“I think them winning it last year provided the kind of boost we’re looking for and maintained the momentum which helped take them to Championship Grand Final success.

“York are a progressive club and a bit of a bogey team for us, and they have home advantage into the bargain. It’s a big match, it’s great to be involved, and we’re all looking forward to it.”