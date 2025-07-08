Down Under Diary: What’s all the fuss with Lachlan Galvin?

Canterbury have landed Lachlan Galvin … and whatever the teen ex-Tiger delivers on the park, his signature highlights how the Belmore boys are back running with the NRL’s top dogs.

IN A year when the four-time reigning premiers have slumped down the ladder, the NRL has expanded into Perth, the Broncos are failing to fulfil their pre-season promise and Newcastle have inked the richest deal in the game’s history, the most talked-about name in the Australian game hasn’t been Nathan Cleary, Peter V’landys, Michael Maguire or Dylan Brown.

Instead, it’s been a 19-year-old kid from Campbelltown called Lachlan Galvin.

Galvin’s 2025 has been the sort of soap opera ‘Home and Away’ would be proud to script.

The promising playmaker carried a big reputation before he even made his NRL bow at the start of last year.

Galvin won everything as a junior: the under-17s Harold Matthew Cup with Western Suburbs in 2022, the captaincy of the Australian Schoolboys side in 2023, and the NRL Schoolboys Cup the same year, captaining Westfields Sports High to the crown and earning player-of-the-match honours in the decider.

Six months later, he was playing first grade against men almost twice his age.

Incoming Tigers coach Benji Marshall named Galvin in the number six jumper for his first game in charge — the face of a new era for the beleaguered joint venture.

While Wests slumped to the wooden spoon — their third in three years — there were signs of improvement, thanks in no small part to the lanky standoff, who played 21 games in his debut campaign.

But a view that Galvin was too big for his boots took hold.

When the Dragons smacked the Tigers 56-14 in Round 14 — their ninth loss in a row — Galvin reportedly told team-mates “he can’t wait to get out”, according to Phil Rothfield on ‘NRL360’.

Most teenagers in their maiden season in the top grade would just be happy to there. Instead, Galvin lodged multiple release requests, which the club rejected.

Two months into 2025, the situation went nuclear.

Having tried to negotiate an extension to Galvin’s contract beyond the end of 2026, the Tigers withdrew an offer reportedly worth $5.5m over six years.

Marshall dropped the unwanted youngster to reserve grade, and the club talked tough about keeping Galvin until the end of his contract.

The whispers leaking out of Galvin’s camp suggested the teenager didn’t trust Marshall’s coaching and didn’t get along with new playmaker Jarome Luai, the gun off-season recruit from Penrith.

The Wests Tigers’ only title-winning five-eighth and a Panthers playmaker with four premiership rings in his collection seems like the perfect mentors for a young standoff.

Instead, a kid barely old enough to vote elected to walk out.

With his dad James doing a lot of talking in the media and controversial agent Isaac Moses in his corner, Galvin lost the PR battle.

The freeze-out only lasted a week before Marshall brought him back into the NRL side, but the arrangement was always going to end in tears.

And in a win for all parties, the messy saga ended when Galvin finally secured a mid-season transfer to Canterbury on 30th May, committing to Belmore until the end of 2028.

Galvin’s recruitment raises two big questions: what position will he play, and what did Phil Gould do to land him?

While both questions are interesting, the answers are immaterial.

Galvin came off the bench for hooker Reed Mahoney for his debut against Parramatta on the King’s Birthday public holiday in Round 14, and he’s likely to plug holes in a settled Canterbury line-up rather than force a major reshuffle.

Matt Burton and Toby Sexton are a natural halves pairing — removing Sexton would rob the Dogs of a game-managing, organising halfback, and Burton is one of Canterbury’s brightest stars.

Besides, Cameron Ciraldo loves a utility.

Lock forward Kurt Mann has played NRL games at fullback, wing, centre, five-eighth, halfback and hooker. Jaeman Salmon cut his teeth as a stand-in stand-off at Penrith before moving into Canterbury’s pack. Bailey Hayward came into first grade as a half, but Ciraldo uses him off the bench as a hooker or forward.

The Bulldogs’ attacking signature is powerful second-rowers (Viliame Kikau and Jacob Preston) combining with potent outside men (Stephen Crichton and Bronson Xerri). The tall, lanky Galvin could form part of that mix.

As for Gould, the Canterbury supremo and lightning-rod media performer?

Having labelled Galvin “the best teenage footballer I’ve ever seen” last year, Gould denied courting Galvin while he was on the market, then sparred with co-host Michael Chammas on Channel Nine over accusations he misled fans.

Whatever you think of Gould’s pursuit of Galvin, one thing’s for sure: ‘Gus’ doesn’t care. The only thing that matters is getting his man.

And for $750,000 per season over three years, Galvin’s signature is a good piece of business.

Compare that to the near $1 million a season Wests put on the table, or the dizzying $13 million over 10 years Newcastle were forced to pay to sign Dylan Brown.

Those clubs look desperate, whereas Canterbury look powerful. Players are happy to go to Belmore for reasons other than cash.

With Galvin’s arrival imminent, Sexton confirmed his departure at season’s end, while Mahoney was granted permission to negotiate with rival clubs ahead of his contract expiring at the end of 2026.

While it’s not ideal to lose players, refusing to overpay is good for the salary cap — especially for the Dogs, whose recent malaise came down to their salary-cap mess.

Galvin’s signing unleashed a wave of ill-feeling towards the 19-year-old and Gould.

All that discontent just shows that Canterbury are well and truly back, as if their ascent up the ladder wasn’t evidence enough.

For years, as they collected six premierships between 1980 and 2004, Canterbury were seen as big, bad and bloody hard to beat.

Perennial finalists. Huge, hostile supporter base. Ruthless off-field leadership. Stars across the park with plenty of menace sprinkled throughout their team sheet.

After a decade in the doldrums, they’re finally seen as a threat again.

Ciraldo had guided his team to the top of the ladder by the time Galvin jumped on board in early June, with massive crowds jumping on the bandwagon.

If they emerge from a dicey Origin period with a place in the top four and a position for their high-profile recruit, those supporters will hold out real hope for some long-awaited silverware.

