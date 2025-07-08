North Wales Crusaders prop signs new deal as coach takes on greater remit

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS have agreed a contract extension to 2027 with prop Jack Houghton, as well as giving coach Carl Forster greater responsibilities.

Houghton, 28, returned from Swinton for this season to add to the more than 100 appearances he made in his first spell from 2017 to 2023.

He said: “I feel like I’m playing my best rugby at the moment, and it’s due to how happy I am when I play at Crusaders. I have a good affinity with the fans and feel at home here.

“We have shown this year how well we can perform, and I think there is still so much room to grow at this club. I can’t wait to be part of it for at least the next two years.”

Houghton is now committed to North Wales until the end of 2027.

Forster said: “Jack is a player who really epitomises what Crusaders are all about. He loves the club, the fans and is a huge player for us both on and off the field.”

Meanwhile the club say Forster will assume overall coaching responsibility for their player development pathways, assisted by head of rugby Darren Morson.

It is part of the club’s vision to bring players through their Reserves and Under 18 sides as well as establishing a women’s section, and to create a ‘one-club’ approach to coaching.

Crusaders chairman Bobby Watkins said: “We have started something that is core to our vision, that’s to develop tomorrow’s first-team players from within our club.

“We wish Carl and Darren all the best with their broadened responsibilities and look forward to support their ongoing success.”