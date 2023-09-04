Dual-code ‘Welsh Wizard’ David Watkins dies aged 81

FORMER dual-code Wales and Great Britain star and Salford skipper David Watkins has died aged 81.

The exciting back from Blaina, in the South Wales Valleys, made more than 400 appearances for Salford between October 1967, when he was signed for £13,000 from Newport, and April 1979, breaking multiple points-scoring records and twice helping the club win the title, in 1973-74 and 1975-76.

Watkins became known as the ‘Welsh Wizard’, with his tally of 493 points during the 1972-73 season (in the era when a try was worth three rather than four points) remaining the most by a Salford player in a single campaign.

His 1,241 goals and 2,907 points across a twelve-year stint at the club still stand as Salford records.

Watkins also represented Swinton and Cardiff, where he was player-coach, having taken charge of Great Britain for the 1977 World Cup, when they reached the final but lost 13-12 to Australia, who were joint hosts with New Zealand.

He also coached Wales in two spells.

In union, he played 21 times for Wales and six for the British Lions, and also for the renowned Barbarians, as a fly-half.

In Rugby League, where he became a centre, then fullback, he played in 16 Tests for Wales, all as captain and including all eight of their in the 1975 World Cup, and six for Great Britain.

Watkins was awarded an MBE in the 1986 New Year Honours list.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.