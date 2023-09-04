Wheelchair Rugby League heads to the USA with international tours

INTERNATIONAL Wheelchair Rugby League will be played in the Americas for the first time next year.

The USA will host Wales in a two-match series on Friday, February 2 and Saturday 3 in South Carolina, then play three against Australia – two on Wednesday, February 28 and one on Friday, March 1 – in Las Vegas.

The USA made their international debut at last year’s World Cup in England, remarkably winning their very first match against Scotland before losing to more-established Wales and France teams to exit at the group stage.

A small number of domestic wheelchair games have taken place in the USA over the last three years but the two tours will be the first international action across the Atlantic.

USA head coach Geoff Mason, an Australian former player with Newtown Jets and Penrith Panthers who established the wheelchair team, is looking forward to hosting the nations ranked third and fourth in the world.

“We look forward to matching ourselves against the internationally third-ranked, Wales Wheelchair RL,” he said.

“As pool opponents in the last Rugby League World Cup, we had a tremendous battle with them and anticipate another memorable clash.”

Mason added: “Australia are one of the leading nations in Wheelchair Rugby League and we know that we will have a tough three-match international series.

“As a developing nation in the game, the USA Wheelchair Rugby League Team will have a strong test, but I am confident that we will play hard and gain much experience in playing such a strong opponent.”

The Wales and Australia teams will also attend clinics and be involved in other development activities while in the USA.

“We’re looking to help develop the game there,” said Wales head coach Alan Caron.

“That’s the main thing, making sure both teams come together with co-training programmes, then playing the internationals.

“It’s going to be a tour not just about winning the games that we play, but also about the development side of the game, making sure that they’ve got things in place so they can grow the game of Wheelchair Rugby League.”

The next World Cup will take place, again alongside the men’s and women’s tournaments, in the Southern Hemisphere in 2026.

Only four nations – England, France, Wales and Australia – are set to enter automatically and the USA will need to qualify.

For Australia, the Wheelaroos’ tour coincides with four NRL clubs also playing in Las Vegas in a season-opening double header.

On Saturday, March 2, Manly Sea Eagles face South Sydney Rabbitohs while Sydney Roosters take on Brisbane Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

