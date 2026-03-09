Dubai, Miami or Tokyo? Rugby league fans on where NRL should take opening round of fixtures

RUGBY league fans have been voting on where the NRL should take an opening round set of fixtures in the future.

Of course, it follows the success of Las Vegas after the NRL and Super League made it to Sin City barely weeks ago.

But, the NRL isn’t stopping there, with the competition keen on expanding rugby league into new, uncharted territory.

One of the options an NRL opening round set of fixtures has been linked with is, however, London.

It would be an exhibition set-up akin to that of the NFL’s project in Wembley that takes place each year.

And, when, League Express readers were asked, out of Dubai, Hong Kong, London, Miami and Tokyo, where they would want the NRL to send an opening round set of fixtures, the answer was categorical.

‘With the NRL looking to take their competition to other major venues next year, which of the following venues would you most like to see hosting an NRL opening round set of fixtures?

Dubai – 10.88 percent

Hong Kong – 10.03 percent

London – 53.74 percent

Miami – 11.56 percent

Tokyo – 13.78 percent