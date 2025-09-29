Durable Matt Davis making his mark as Leigh Leopards prepare for clash of ‘form teams’

MATT DAVIS hasn’t missed a game for Leigh Leopards all season – and he hopes there’s still a couple more to go as the upwardly-mobile club eyes a first Grand Final appearance.

The Leicestershire-born forward has been with Leigh since their Super League return three years ago, playing in their Challenge Cup final win of 2023 and contributing to top-six finishes each year.

This season Davis has been ever-present in every competition, all but two of 32 appearances coming from the bench in his impact role.

“Last week against Huddersfield (in the final regular-season round) was a big milestone for me personally as that meant I’d played every game this season,” said former London Broncos and Warrington Wolves man Davis.

“That’s always been a goal for me, I want to hit that. It shows I’m durable for the team, I’m always there and turning up for the boys.

“I’ve probably played a bigger role this season in terms of minutes, so I’m really happy with that.

“I’m finding my role, whether it’s like a loose prop or coming on at nine. I love playing with this group of lads and anytime I’m on that pitch, it’s always 100 percent.”

Leigh were already 18-0 up when Davis come onto the field late in the first half of their eliminator win over Wakefield Trinity, which set up a repeat of last year’s semi-final at Wigan Warriors.

He said: “The boys that started were awesome, especially in the first ten or 20 minutes. It’s probably one of the best first-half performances that we’ve had since I’ve been at the club.

“It’s massive we build upon that against Wigan. It’ll all be on the start. If Wigan get a start then it’s really hard to claw back, especially at their place.

“Wigan haven’t been out-and-out the best team this year, that’s been Hull KR. But I reckon us and them are the form teams going into these play-offs.

“I honestly don’t know how it’ll go, but as long as we start well we give ourselves a chance.

“We’ve beaten them two out of three times this season. We know what we can do as a team when we’re on.

“I’d love to get to Old Trafford and that’s our goal, but it’s a big, big job.”