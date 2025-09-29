Bradford Bulls prop and Huddersfield Giants great Michael Lawrence retires

BRADFORD BULLS skipper Michael Lawrence has followed former Huddersfield teammate Leroy Cudjoe – and current colleague Chris Hill – by calling time on his career.

Centre Cudjoe, 37, made his announcement earlier this month as he completed an 18th campaign on the Giants’ first-team scene.

Prop Lawrence, 35, is in his third season at Bradford having made the first of 324 Huddersfield appearances in 2007, the year before Cudjoe’s debut.

Jamaica international Lawrence is out of contract, and had given a hint about his future when he unusually took the tee after Bradford’s on-the-hooter try in the 28-8 play-off win over Featherstone, their last home match of the year.

Lawrence, who was unable to convert that kick, has helped Bradford reach the last four in each of his seasons there, and Sunday’s 24-20 defeat at Toulouse has proved to be his final game.

Outgoing coach Brian Noble said: “Michael brings high levels to everything he does, has a high football IQ and is great when speaking to the other players.

“As we have all tried to make this a whole lot better place in the football department, he has helped drive up standards to the point where they are now the norm.

“If you are out of line, you get picked off by the other players, and that’s led by Michael.”