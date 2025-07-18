Dylan Edwards stars as in-form Penrith Panthers beat South Sydney Rabbitohs

PENRITH PANTHERS 30 SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 10

STEPHEN IBBETSON, CommBank Stadium, Friday

DYLAN EDWARDS stole the show as Penrith made it six wins on the bounce against lowly South Sydney.

The fullback – captaining the side with Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo rested – scored two tries, converted all five of the Panthers’ efforts and made 292 metres in a supreme display.

Paul Alamoti brilliantly scored off his own chip for the hosts’ opener before Edwards supported a break by Thomas Jenkins for his first.

Edwards then ran onto a Blaize Talagi offload and set up Casey McLean to make it 18-0 at half-time.

Liam Le Blanc crashed over and Jamie Humphreys converted to cut that deficit by six, but Tyrone Munro was expertly held up over the line to stop any Rabbitohs comeback building steam.

And Edwards’ second try, created by Luke Garner’s offload close to the line, effectively ended the contest with half an hour still to play.

McLean secured his own double by bursting through from 40 metres, a play after Brad Schneider’s interception from his own line.

Alex Johnston went in late, pouncing on a Jack Wighton kick, but the Bunnies were beaten for a seventh straight game.

PANTHERS: 1 Dylan Edwards, 2 Thomas Jenkins, 3 Paul Alamos, 4 Casey McLean, 5 Brian To’o, 6 Blaize Talagi, 7 Brad Schneider, 8 Moses Leota, 9 Mitch Kenny, 10 Lindsay Smith, 11 Scott Sorensen, 12 Luke Garner, 13 Isaiah Papali’i. Subs (all used): 15 Liam Henry, 16 Luron Patea, 17 Matthew Eisenhuth, 18 Jack Cole

Tries: Alamos (13), Edwards (17, 50), McLean (37, 76); Goals: Edwards 5/5

RABBITOHS: 1 Alex Johnston, 3 Isaiah Tass, 4 Tallis Duncan, 11 Euan Aitken, 5 Tyrone Munro, 6 Jack Wighton, 7 Jamie Humphreys, 8 Tevita Tatola, 9 Siliva Havili, 10 Keaon Koloamatangi, 12 Jacob Host, 13 Jai Arrow, 15 Lachlan Huber. Subs (all used): 14 Peter Mamouzelos, 16 Sean Keppie, 17 Lewis Dodd, 18 Liam Le Blanc

Tries: Le Blanc (44), Johnston (79); Goals: Humphreys 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0; 18-6, 24-6, 30-6, 30-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Panthers: Dylan Edwards; Rabbitohs: Jack Wighton

Penalty count: 3-3; Half-time: 18-0; Referee: Gerard Sutton; Attendance: 11,836