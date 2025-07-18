“We aren’t used to losing” – Hull KR boss Willie Peters launches defiant message following season blip

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has admitted that losing two games is “not the end of the world” as Rovers look to bounce back against Catalans Dragons this weekend.

Rovers went down to Leeds Rhinos two weeks ago before losing to Leigh Leopards at the weekend, but they still sit clear at the top of the Super League table.

And Peters believes that his side need to simplify things in order to stem the losing flow going forward.

“Internally and in and around the club, we aren’t used to losing which can be a good thing but it can cause people to get a little nervous and respond where it hasn’t been the norm for us,” Peters said.

“The only way to turn things around is to simplify what you do. You go back to the areas you are good at and do those well.

“There have been areas in our game that we pride ourselves in that we haven’t aimed up in. The reality is you need to do that consistently each week.

“Now can there be reasons and excuses for it? I think there can be with what they’ve gone through but we’ve got another game before the players get a well-earned break.”

The Rovers boss insists that the two-game loss is “a valley” in a season that has had numerous “peaks” so far.

“Look at our season and look at what we’ve achieved. If we go out and get a result at Catalans, we are sitting first and holders of a Challenge Cup going into a week off.

“We don’t go out to lose but you have peaks and valleys during a season. You have to have the ups with the downs through a season.

“You don’t have the perfect season but people expect us to go out and win every game. Of course we want to win every game but the reality is we won’t because we’ve got a very strong competition.

“We’ve lost two games, it’s not the end of the world.”