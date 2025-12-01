Each Super League club’s key signing for 2026

CALLUM WALKER casts his eye over the most important signing for each Super League club as the new season approaches.

Ryan Sutton – Bradford Bulls

When announced at the Bradford Bulls’ Super League launch last week, the signing of Ryan Sutton took some people by surprise.

The former Grand Final winner with Wigan Warriors, Sutton has been an NRL player since 2019 when he joined Canberra Raiders.

However, despite the 30-year-old enjoying a fruitful spell in the Australian capital, his move to Canterbury Bulldogs was plagued by problems.

A series of serious injuries – including hip and knee issues – saw Sutton play just 13 NRL matches for the Bulldogs before the forward ruptured his bicep whilst on a train-and-trial deal with Gold Coast Titans.

Just a month ago, Sutton issued a come-and-get-me plea to NRL clubs, but it’s Bradford that have won the chase for the prop forward.

If the Bulls can keep the 30-year-old fit, then the signing could prove to be an absolute masterstroke.

Mikaele Ravalawa – Castleford Tigers

When Castleford Tigers announced the signing of Mikaele Ravalawa from the NRL, there were a number of raised eyebrows.

The 27-year-old has earned a reputation as one of the most destructive wingers Down Under, registering almost 100 appearances for the St George Illawarra Dragons and three whilst on loan with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2025.

The Tigers desperately needed to add firepower to their outside back ranks as well as the ability to make the hard yards out of defence and Ravalawa will bring that in abundance.

Whilst NRL recruits have often been towards the end of their career when they come to the northern hemisphere, Castleford have also brought the Fijian international to the club at the prime of his career – it can surely only go one way this season if he settles at The Jungle.

Toby Sexton – Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons were dreadful by their usual standards in 2025.

The French side lacked power, pace and leadership across the park and new head coach Joel Tomkins has sought to address that with ten new signings so far.

But one of those in particular stands out – Toby Sexton.

The goalkicking halfback is just 24 years of age and will take over the mantle left by Luke Keary, who is the first to admit that his 2025 campaign wasn’t exactly the best of his career.

Sexton has 65 NRL appearances under his belt for both the Gold Coast Titans and Canterbury Bulldogs, meaning he is highly experienced at top flight Rugby League at a young age.

The Catalans fans are expectant in 2026 after a few years in the wilderness and Sexton is the type of signing to get bums on seats in the expanded Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Oliver Russell – Huddersfield Giants

Oliver Russell needs no introduction to Huddersfield fans.

Having come through the Giants’ Academy system to debut in 2018, the 27-year-old made over 100 appearances before joining Wakefield Trinity on a four-year deal ahead of the 2025 Super League season.

But Russell, dogged by injury, played just seven times for Daryl Powell’s side and even ended up spending time on loan at beleaguered Salford.

Now back in the Claret and Gold the Giants are backing him to thrive in a familiar environment where he is held in such high regard.

With a tremendous kicking game – both in general play and as a goal-kicker – Russell will bring a level of consistency to Huddersfield that they were sorely missing in 2025 as both halfbacks, Tui Lolohea and Adam Clune, faced lengthy spells on the sideline.

And coach Luke Robinson will pray that all his spine players can avoid the injuries that blighted the 2025 season.

Sam Lisone – Hull FC

Everyone knows just how destructive Sam Lisone can be – he was Leeds Rhinos’ impact prop for three seasons, registering 15 tries in 78 appearances – including a remarkable nine in 2025 alone.

The 31-year-old may well be coming towards the twilight of his career, but he is ageing like a fine wine.

And when he is paired with Dream Teas star Herman Ese’ese, the Black and Whites have arguably the two most impactful frontrowers in Super League in 2026.

The fact that Leeds fans were so disappointed to lose him shows just how highly-thought of Lisone was on the terraces at Headingley and that’s very much Hull’s gain.

Tom Amone – Hull KR

To add Tom Amone to an already-formidable Hull KR pack will undoubtedly make the Robins even stronger in 2026.

Of course, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is a big loss for his experience alone, but Amone will bring a trophy-hunting pedigree from his Challenge Cup-winning success with the Leigh Leopards.

The 28-year-old initially signed with Rovers last season for 2026, but played the last part of the campaign with Castleford Tigers.

Despite playing injured and even ill at one stage, Amone registered 15 appearances for the Tigers and enjoyed some consistency at a time when the West Yorkshire club was continuing to struggle.

He earned a reputation for himself as a ball-playing forward whilst at Leigh and that is a big pull for head coach Willie Peters, who likes his forwards to be mobile with an offload, which is natural for Amone.

Ethan O’Neill – Leeds Rhinos

It’s fair to say that Ethan O’Neill enjoyed a great first year in Super League with Leigh Leopards.

Having initially signed for Leigh on a two-year deal, the backrower has shifted from Lancashire to Yorkshire to take up a three-year deal with Leeds Rhinos.

Scoring seven tries in 22 appearances for the Leopards, O’Neill may well have made the Super League Dream Team had his season not been cut short by injury.

Now recruited to replace Warrington-bound James Bentley, the 26-year-old has power, pace and dynamism in abundance, so don’t be surprised to see the Rhinos’ left edge enjoy unbridled success in 2026.

Son of two-time NRL Premiership winner Julian O’Neill, Ethan is from great stock and could help propel Leeds to their first Grand Final appearance since 2022.

Liam Horne – Leigh Leopards

It might be a choice out of left field, but Liam Horne is looking for a new lease of life at the Leigh Sports Village after two-and-a-half seasons with Castleford.

In his first year at The Jungle, the Papua New Guinea international helped the Tigers stave off relegation and then, in his first full season at the club, scooped up the Player of the Year award following a stellar start to life in West Yorkshire.

The 27-year-old made 51 appearances in all and many Castleford fans were sad to see Horne leave at the end of 2025, so it’s very much Leigh’s gain.

Horne, of course, will be understudy to Edwin Ipape, or will even slot in at number 13 alongside Isaac Liu with the 27-year-old’s versatility sure to be a notable feature at Leigh.

David Klemmer – St Helens

How new head coach Paul Rowley sees new recruit David Klemmer is obvious from the St Helens’ squad numbers that were announced last week.

Klemmer, who has 260 NRL matches under his belt after spells with St George Illawarra Dragons, Wests Tigers, Newcastle Knights, and Canterbury Bulldogs, has signed a two-year deal with Saints, becoming Rowley’s first recruit at his new club.

In doing so, Rowley has given the 31-year-old the number 13 shirt, recently vacated by Dolphins-bound Morgan Knowles.

Having a World Cup winner with Australia (2017) and a State of Origin representative in your squad isn’t exactly something to be sniffed at and Saints will be hoping that Klemmer can bring the impact that his predecessor Knowles had on the team.

Saints will, however, no matter what, have another enforcer in their ranks who has more than proved himself at the highest level.

Tyler Dupree – Toulouse Olympique

Tyler Dupree had won the treble with Wigan Warriors in 2024 and was almost a guaranteed name on the teamsheet in 2025.

However, inconsistency seemed to disrupt Dupree’s campaign and the 25-year-old is heading off to Toulouse for a season-long loan.

It’s a real coup for the French side, considering the prop forward has 62 appearances under his belt for Wigan as well as three England caps with Dupree undoubtedly becoming the main man in the Toulouse pack in 2026.

Up until Dupree’s capture, Toulouse had only signed AJ Wallace (Hull KR), Luke Polselli (London) and Mathieu Pons (Oldham), so bringing in Super League quality and experience was necessary and Dupree certainly fits that bill.

Tyson Smoothy – Wakefield Trinity

It’s not every day that a Super League club picks up an NRL Grand Final winner the season after a remarkable success. But Wakefield Trinity have done just that with Brisbane Broncos hooker Tyson Smoothy.

The 26-year-old has made 42 appearances for the Broncos over the course of three seasons, but now he will form the cornerstone of the Trinity forward pack that will want to improve on their play-off finish in 2025.

Replacing the veteran Liam Hood, Smoothy looks prepared to take Super League in his stride, especially with the backing of his head coach Daryl Powell, who labelled the hooker as “one of the best passing nines” he has ever seen.

Liam Byrne – Warrington Wolves

It’s not often that a Super League side can poach a two-time Challenge Cup and two-time Grand Final winner from one of their main rivals. But Warrington have done just that with the capture of Liam Byrne from Wigan.

155 appearances for the Warriors is no mean feat, and with Byrne still only 26, the Wolves have completed a magnificent piece of business.

Capped 12 times by Ireland, Byrne is the right man to step in and fill Paul Vaughan’s shoes, who has joined York.

A prop filled with firepower, the 26-year-old could well lead the Warrington pack for a decade if injuries and consistency go his way.

Bringing with him that Wigan culture of winning could also be just the tonic that the Wolves need to move forward.

Oliver Wilson – Wigan Warriors

Wigan have signed just three players for 2026 so far – Jonny Vaughan (St Helens), Dayon Sambou (St Helens) and Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield Giants).

Wilson is clearly the most striking recruit, with Huddersfield seemingly desperate to keep him at their club given his importance to this Giants side.

He has already made over 100 appearances for the Giants since debuting back in 2019 and his form has been such in recent years that the 26-year-old earned his first England cap in 2024.

The Warriors rate Wilson so highly that they lured him to Lancashire on a four-year deal. And with the likes of Liam Byrne, Tyler Dupree and Harvie Hill all departing, the Yorkshireman is clearly being targeted to be one of Wigan’s starting frontrowers in 2026.

That, in itself, makes Wilson’s name on this list almost obvious.

Paul Vaughan – York Knights

Paul Vaughan may be 34 years of age, but there is no doubt that the former Australia and Italy international still has what it takes to be one of Super League’s greatest forwards in 2026.

When York Knights announced the signing of the Warrington Wolves man, it took many people by surprise, but Vaughan is the type of leader that Mark Applegarth’s side will need if they are to avoid the bottom of the Super League ladder in their first season in the top flight in the summer era.

Vaughan would also be a shout as captain of the Knights, with his wealth of Super League, NRL and international experience perfect to balance out the crop of youngsters making their way through the York pathways.

Definitely a signing that will sell season tickets, Vaughan will likely be the veteran Applegarth relies on in the middle of the field.