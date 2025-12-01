Dewsbury Rams expand partnership with Wakefield Trinity

DEWSBURY RAMS chairman Mark Sawyer has hailed the impact of a new neighbourly sponsorship deal on his club.

DIY Kitchens, run by Matt Ellis, the owner of Wakefield Trinity, are backing the Rams, building on an agreement whereby certain Trinity season-ticket holders will gain free entry to Dewsbury’s matches in the expanded Championship.

Sawyer last month told League Express that the two clubs, who are just six miles apart, were working to expand their partnership.

And the Rams have now confirmed: “DIY Kitchens have joined as our major sponsor, alongside a groundbreaking partnership with Wakefield Trinity.

“This collaboration not only brings a highly-successful local business into the Rams family but also introduces an innovative initiative designed to strengthen and unite the Rugby League community.

“Thanks to the generous sponsorship from DIY Kitchens, 2026 Dewsbury Rams season-tickets are now available at a 50 percent or more discount compared to standard matchday admission, making it more affordable than ever to experience Championship Rugby League live at the FLAIR Stadium.”

Long-serving Rams supremo Sawyer said: “This collaboration highlights the importance of working together for the growth of Rugby League in our area. We’re grateful to Matt Ellis and Wakefield Trinity for making this possible.”

Ellis, 41, completed his takeover of Trinity ahead of the 2024 campaign, appointing Daryl Powell as coach and naming a redeveloped ground the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Wakefield, who had just been relegated, regained Super League status at the first attempt, winning the Championship Grand Final against Toulouse after lifting the 1895 Cup by defeating Sheffield in the final at Wembley.

This season they finished sixth in the top flight to make the play-offs.

Dewsbury, coached by former Wakefield halfback Paul March, were fourth in League One.

New signings include 21-year-old former Wakefield development winger Tom Delaney, who impressed on loan with nine tries in 15 appearances last season.

The Rams host Batley in the annual Heavy Woollen Boxing Day challenge.