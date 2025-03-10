Eamonn McManus reveals St Helens’ stance on going to Las Vegas

ST HELENS Chairman Eamonn McManus admits that he would be interested in seeing his club invited to Las Vegas next year to play a Super League game, following the inaugural clash between Wigan and Warrington earlier this month.

RL Commercial has circulated the Super League clubs to ask for expressions of interest in participating in the event next year.

And Saints would almost certainly be one of the favoured clubs if they were keen to go, with 70 per cent of League Express readers citing St Helens as their most favoured club in a recent readers’ poll run by this newspaper, with their most favoured opponents being Leeds Rhinos.

“We are certainly interested in learning more about the financial and logistical implications of making the trip,” McManus told League Express.

“The key thing is that we should have the information we would need to make a decision.

“And it is important that the process for selecting two clubs is carried out properly, with clubs being invited to tender for the privilege of representing Super League in Vegas.

“There is also the issue of what will happen with the World Club Challenge, which I would like to see being played in Las Vegas.

“One possibility is that there should be two NRL competition games, followed by the World Club Challenge game between the NRL and Super League champions.

“I’m sure there will be a major review of the 2025 event by the NRL and I’m sure that we will be asked to contribute to it.

“But the bottom line is that the event is exciting and generates great publicity for the game in both hemispheres and of course we would be delighted in principle to be part of that.”