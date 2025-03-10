Eorl Crabtree the main speaker at rugby union club’s annual dinner

FORMER England forward Eorl Crabtree is swapping codes – but only for a night.

The ex-Huddersfield Giants player is the main speaker at the town’s rugby union club’s annual dinner on Friday.

The event is at Lockwood Park, where former Giants halfback Danny Brough is first-team coach.

Ex-Super League Man of Steel and three-times League Express Albert Goldthorpe Medal winner Brough, 42, is aiming to lead Huddersfield RU to promotion back to National League Two North at the first attempt.

His side, including former Rugby League player Ed Barber (Dewsbury, Swinton and Halifax), are competing strongly in Regional One North East, level five in the English league system.

Crabtree, also 42, became managing director of Birmingham-based League One club Midlands Hurricanes in January.

Having retired in 2016, after topping 400 appearances for his only club and playing in 14 internationals, he became a club ambassador at the Giants.

“After 25 unforgettable years with Huddersfield Giants, making the decision to move on was challenging, but I couldn’t be more excited to embark on this new journey with Midlands Hurricanes,” he said.

“Under the leadership of (chairman) Mike Lomas, the club embodies values that resonate deeply with my own and have clear and immense untapped potential.

“Together, we have an ambitious vision for the future — one that aims to elevate the Hurricanes to new heights both on and off the field.

“As managing director, my focus will be on creating pathways for emerging talent, forging stronger connections with the community, and driving the club toward sustainable success and becoming a prominent force in Rugby League.”