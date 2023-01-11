Eight Penrith Panthers stars make crucial decision to ensure attendance in World Club Challenge clash with Super League champions St Helens

PENRITH PANTHERS are set to go all out in their World Club Challenge preparations against St Helens with eight of the NRL’s Premiership-winning side set to give up a week of their holiday to ensure they will be able to play in the fixture.

Under the terms and conditions set out by the NRL and Rugby League Players’ Association in the Collective Bargaining Agreement, players cannot play in a match unless they have been training for six weeks before a fixture.

Nathan Cleary, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo, Jarome Luai, Stephen Crichton, Brian To’o, Spencer Leniu and Izack Tago all travelled to the UK as part of the Samoa and Australia World Cup squads and weren’t due back until January 16, which would have ruled the eight out of the World Club Challenge.

Now, Penrith chief executive Matt Cameron has revealed the importance of the fixture.

“The Panthers had a number of players represent their home nations at the most recent Rugby League World Cup with eight of our squad playing in the final,” Panthers chief executive Matt Cameron told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“As a result, their mandated and well-deserved leave entitlement were pushed back into January. That being said, those players have now forgone part of their leave entitlements and have re-joined the main squad to be eligible for selection on the 18th of February.

“Although they are back at training, the club still has a responsibility to ensure they are match ready in time for the World Club Challenge and will be doing everything possible to get our best team possible on the park.”

Cameron went on to wax lyrical about the character of the Penrith players committing to the fixture.

“It speaks volumes for the culture of this team and the character of the individuals,” Cameron continued.

“They didn’t have to come back to training, but once again – as they have done throughout their careers – they’ve put the club and the team first. The hunger for success is what drives this team and it’s a credit to Ivan [Cleary] and the coaching staff for helping instil that mentality.

“We’re working hard to get every player available for selection in front of what we hope is a sellout crowd in our own backyard. It’s very rare you get the opportunity to play a World Club Challenge at home, so we’ll be respecting that opportunity.”