Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow’s emotional speech after accepting Freedom of Leeds award

LEEDS RHINOS legend Rob Burrow didn’t leave a dry eye in the house after giving an emotional speech following his acceptance of the Freedom of Leeds award.

Both Burrow and former Leeds teammate and lifelong friend Kevin Sinfield were given the award last night after their tireless campaign to raise money and awareness for research into Motor Neurone Disease, which Burrow was diagnosed with back in late 2019.

The Freedom of Leeds is the greatest honour a person can be given from a city and the Rhinos club was there in support, demonstrating the continued love for both men.

“I’m speechless to represent this city, the best city in the world,” Burrow said upon receiving the award. “Of course I am an outsider from the dark side of the river but it feels like home.

“I’ve represented the best city and I can’t see how to get more from Leeds than to receive this honour.

“Thanks to my entire family for their help and support throughout the three years, especially my wife and kids who have given me reason to never give in.

“Finally, to Kevin who has gone above and beyond for his mate I accept this on behalf of the city of Leeds, the place where my dreams came true.”