Elliot Minchella fires warning to rivals and offers insight into Hull KR’s approach

HULL KR have enjoyed an excellent start to the season – but captain Elliot Minchella has warned that they haven’t yet reached the standard they want.

The Robins sit top of the Super League table with nine wins from ten and are into the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

However, ahead of Saturday’s tie with Catalans Dragons for a place at Wembley, Minchella stated that the team can still get much better.

“Results don’t lie, but performance-wise there’s more in us,” said the loose-forward.

“We’re not too happy, we’ve gone away from some of the things we were doing well at the start of the year.

“The positive to that is we’re still getting the results. When you’re not playing to your full potential and you’re winning, that’s a positive.

“We’re very aware we’re not at our full potential, and we’re striving for that. We strive to be better as a group, as players and staff.

“We’re very honest and real with each other. We acknowledge when we do things well but also when we’re not where we want to be.

“There are some areas like discipline, letting the other team into the game which dictates how the other team performs as well.

“We’re making it a bit hard for ourselves in some games, but like I said the positive is we’re getting the results.

“(For example) the Leeds game we were nowhere near our best and Leeds were the better team for long periods of the game but we stuck in the fight and found a way to win. It’s a win, but performance-wise it’s nowhere near good enough.

“It’s positive that you get the result but we’re very performance-driven. We look at KPIs and targets that we want to achieve in every game and they don’t change. When we hit those numbers, the data shows we win.

“That’s what we go for. We don’t chase a result, we chase a performance and the result takes care of itself.”