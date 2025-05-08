Adrian Lam and Lachlan Lam give future update on Leigh Leopards’ halfback star

ADRIAN LAM and Lachlan Lam sat down with the media ahead of Leigh Leopards’ Challenge Cup semi-final clash with Warrington Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

Whilst the majority of the conference focused on that mouth-watering fixture, there was discussion around Lachlan’s future at the Leigh Sports Village.

With the PNG international out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season, naturally, there will be questions asked about where Lachlan’s future lies beyond the end of the year.

His father, Adrian, revealed that is a “difficult time” to negotiate a new deal.

“It’s a difficult time to be able to negotiate at the moment. Things will progress after the semi-final and final,” Adrian said.

“The main focus for Lachie is to play his best rugby. He has just won Super League Player of he Month which is great.

“He has been very influential on the way we have played and is a big part of why we are heading up the table.”

Meanwhile, Lachlan himself admits that the best case scenario would have been to have had his future sorted already.

“Best case would have been to have it sorted already because that way you don’t have to think about it.

“The whole time I’ve been at Leigh, I’ve been on one-year deals so each year I’ve had this and had to prepare myself differently each time.

“It goes to the back of my head and I don’t really think about it so whatever happens, happens.

“I enjoy turning up each day with my mates and playing footy.”