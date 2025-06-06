Elliot Minchella on what Hull KR have learnt from final defeats

ELLIOT MINCHELLA knows that his Hull KR side cannot afford to have “a minute off” in their Challenge Cup Final clash against Warrington Wolves this weekend.

Of course, Saturday’s final will be Rovers’ third in three years – with the 2023 Challenge Cup Final and 2024 Super League Grand Final still fresh in the memory.

But have Rovers learnt anything from those two defeats?

“I have learnt how much it hurts to lose them,” Minchella told League Express.

“I have learnt that you’ve got perform when it matters and that you don’t do things differently to what you normally do.

“You’ve got to execute your job consistently throughout the game and you can’t have a minute off. What you’ve done to get there isn’t enough, you’ve got to do better.

“As a group of players and staff, we are good at treating every game the same, whether it’s a friendly or a Challenge Cup Final.

“Whenever you pull this shirt on for Hull KR you have a responsibility to act a certain way. You’ve got to have values and you’ve got to stick to them.”

And it’s safe to say that Minchella and Rovers share the same goals moving forward.

“It’s unbelievable as a player to know that the club matches my ambition.

“I want to be successful and the club is unbelievable in believing that too.

“The people above on the board and the owners, I can’t speak highly enough of them.

“What they’ve done to the club off the field, it’s a massive privilege for me to run out on the field to represent them and do my job.”