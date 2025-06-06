Dolphins tear St George Illawarra Dragons apart in record thrashing

DOLPHINS 56 ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS 6

CALLUM WALKER, Suncorp Stadium, Friday

FOR the first time in their NRL history, the Dolphins hit 50 points as Kristian Woolf’s men pulverised St George in an unlikely thrashing.

The Dragons actually took the lead with a Valentine Holmes penalty before the home side’s onslaught began when Herbie Farnworth dotted down on eleven minutes.

Jamayne Isaako quickly inflicted further damage moments later before Kodi Nikorima scythed through poor tackling to make it 16-2 around the midway point in the first half.

To rub salt into St George’s wounds, Connelly Lemuelu dotted down on the half-hour mark, with Jack Bostock leaping like a salmon to take Nikorima’s high kick just before the break.

The one-sided nature continued immediately following the resumption as Lemuelu grabbed a second before Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow got in on the act shortly after.

Isaako notched a second with the hour mark in sight with Tabuai-Fidow, not to be outdone, also registering a double against a shellshocked Dragons defence.

Isaako’s conversion breached the 50-point mark, and, though Holmes finally crossed for the visitors on 64 minutes, Farnworth wrapped up proceedings on the hooter following a neat break in midfield.

DOLPHINS: 1 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2 Jamayne Isaako, 3 Jake Averillo, 4 Herbie Farnworth, 5 Jack Bostock, 6 Kodi Nikorima, 7 Isaiya Katoa, 8 Francis Molo, 21 Jeremy Marshall-King, 10 Felise Kaufusi, 11 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 12 Oryn Keeley, 9 Kurt Donoghoe. Subs (all used): 15 Connelly Lemuelu, 16 Mark Nicholls, 17 Josh Kerr, 22 Max Plath

Tries: Farnworth (11, 80), Isaako (14, 56), Nikorima (20), Lemuelu (30, 42), Bostock (38), Tabuai-Fidow (47, 59); Goals: Isaako 8/10

DRAGONS: Clint Gutherson, 2 Nathan Lawson, 3 Moses Suli, 4 Valentine Holmes, 5 Christian Tuipulotu, 6 Lyhkan King-Togia, 7 Kyle Flanagan, 10 David Klemmer, 9 Damien Cook, 16 Blake Lawrie, 12 Toby Couchman, 17 Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 13 Hamish Stewart. Subs (all used): 8 Jack De Belin, 11 Luciano Leilua, 14 Jacob Liddle, 15 Loko Pasifiki Tonga

Tries: Holmes (64); Goals: Holmes 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 4-2, 10-2, 16-2, 22-2, 28-2; 34-2, 40-2, 44-2, 50-2, 50-6, 56-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match: Dolphins: Jamayne Isaako; Dragons: Valentine Holmes

Penalty count: 2-7; Half-time: 28-2; Referee: Adam Gee; Attendance: 19,513