Elliott Whitehead set for off-field coaching role following Catalans Dragons exit and retirement

ELLIOTT WHITEHEAD is set for an off-field coaching role at former club Canberra Raiders following his impending exit from Catalans Dragons and retirement.

Whitehead hung up his boots two weeks away after suffering greatly from injuries and suspensions during the 2025 Super League season.

In his retirement message, the 36-year-old said: “A season full of injuries and suspensions wasn’t the way I wanted to finish though, but who would have thought a kid from Buttershaw would have had played for his hometown club, moved to France, then spent nearly 10 years playing in the NRL?

“Definitely not me when I was an electrician apprentice at 17, thinking I would never have got to play one game, never mind nearly 400 and over 30 for my country.

I would like to thank all my teammates, coaches, clubs and fans for supporting me throughout my career and giving me the chance to do what I love for so many years.

“I’ve made friends for life and memories that will last with me forever. Looking forward to what’s next now.”

What’s next, it seems, is a move back to his former club Canberra to join Ricky Stuart’s backroom staff.

Of course, Whitehead is much-loved in the Australian capital, with over 200 appearances under his belt for the Green Machine over a period of nine seasons.