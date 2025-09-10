Super League-linked prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard speaks out on Gold Coast Titans and NRL future

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard has spoken out on his future following speculation that he will end his career in the northern hemisphere.

The Courier Mail reported that the 32-year-old was being eyed up by St Helens after the Merseyside club failed in their bid to lure Canberra Raiders legend Josh Papalii.

The Titans are keen for extra breathing space on their salary cap, but Campbell-Gillard has a contract for 2026 and 2027 earning $500,000-a-year.

With Gold Coast struggling for form during the 2025 NRL campaign, there is set to be an overhaul of the squad heading into the 2026 season with Campbell-Gillard only joining the Queensland club from Parramatta Eels ahead of this campaign.

That being said, the man himself has claimed such speculation is “false information”.

“There’s some false information or false accusations that I am leaving to go overseas,” Campbell-Gillard told SEN 1170 Sportsday.

“It puts the individual and then the club in a different or a sticky situation where you have to have some meetings and clear the air and make sure it’s not happening.”

The 32-year-old began his career at Penrith Panthers and made 114 appearances for the club before moving to Parramatta where he spent five seasons.