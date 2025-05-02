Emily Stirzaker calls for confidence at new-look Barrow Raiders

BARROW RAIDERS captain Emily Stirzaker has urged a younger squad to have confidence in their abilities.

There has been significant change at Barrow ahead of this season with the loss of experienced figures including Jodie Litherland, Michelle Larkin and Demi Fisher.

It means they have their work cut out to emulate last season’s surprise fifth-placed finish in their first top-flight campaign.

But Stirzaker – who has replaced Litherland as captain – believes the new crop can become “as good, if not maybe slightly better” than previously.

Younger players such as Kerrie-Ann Smith and Shannon Parker now have bigger roles and Stirzaker said: “It’s been refreshing.

“It’s been a chilled atmosphere. Obviously we’re grafting and working hard, but it’s been nice to have a change of dynamic. The girls are enthusiastic and they’ve slotted in well.

“Maybe we can work on confidence with some players, but that’ll come with experience.

“It’s a big environment, you’re playing in Super League and for young lasses that is a lot.

“But you’ve got to back your talent – there’s a reason you’ve been picked.”

Amanda Wilkinson’s side were given a rude awakening in the Challenge Cup when they lost their opening game 84-0 at Wigan Warriors, before being knocked out of the competition by London Broncos.

But Stirzaker is unafraid to aim high ahead of the Super League season.

She said: “We set a goal at the start of last season of staying up and as the season went on, with the results we had, we changed our goal. We had more belief in ourselves and in the end we were aiming for fifth.

“This year we’ve set a goal and we’ll reassess, but I believe that with the right performances we can hopefully do the same this time around.

“We’ve done it (finish fifth) once, so why not? Yes, we’re a different team, but we’ve got to aim high.

“We exceeded people’s expectations last season, so we’ve got to aim high and see how we go.”