Workington Town put Newcastle Thunder to the sword on ‘Magic Friday’

NEWCASTLE THUNDER 0 WORKINGTON TOWN 62

DAVE PARKINSON, Crow Trees, Friday

WORKINGTON eventually got the measure of their plucky hosts, running in six tries in the final 25 minutes to claim a tidy win to unofficially open the Magic Weekend and win their fourth game on the spin.

It was anything but tidy in the opening half as the sides regularly traded errors, before Town’s greater know-how put them on the front foot against a spirited but outgunned Newcastle.

Australian second-rower Cooper Howlett opened the visitors’ account after seven minutes with an arcing run right, passing three defenders.

And just four minutes later, a brilliant pass from Zarrin Galea put Spencer Fulton in acres of space.

Jake Carter missed his first two attempts on goal, but landed all nine that followed.

Newcastle rallied for much of the next 20 minutes with youngsters James Farrer, Jacob Rennison and Jake Dickinson all having their moments alongside veteran forward Josh Stoker, and Matty Rolls distributed well.

But Workington found the line twice more before half-time as first Carter dived low after Dom Wear had been dragged down close to the line, then seconds before the half-time hooter Fulton made the most of a Wear pass for a flattering 0-20 advantage.

The scrappy nature of the game continued in the opening ten minutes of the second half, only punctuated by a strong try through the middle by big Grant Reid, back in the side after missing a few games with a niggling injury.

Things finally began to stick for Workington after a startling break from the influential Jamie Doran, who started off at hooker and then moved to halfback after Wear came from the field.

At the other end, Alex Donaghy impressed with a chip-and-chase through the defence for Newcastle, but the ball wouldn’t sit up for him, and the chance was lost.

The Cumbrians found their groove and confidence. They got into the right areas, kicked well and the points followed.

Levi Atiga started the late rout, finishing a three-pass play on the right initiated by Doran, before Carter wrong-footed the defence close to the line and Jack Stephenson then strode through a big hole for their third try in ten minutes.

The purple patch continued with Galea finding Jonny Hutton for a good finish at the left corner with a superb pass.

A great kick from Doran had both Carter and Galea in hot pursuit, with the Maltese fullback chasing down the score after 73 minutes.

Then in the final minute, Jake Carter lofted a kick that was taken well on the full and finished strongly by Rio Corkill.

Carter kicked his final goal to round off a 26-point personal tally for the evening as Town move steadily up a congested League One table.

GAMESTAR: Jamie Doran was impressive during stints at hooker and halfback, where he got Workington moving.

GAMEBREAKER: The 56th-minute Levi Atiga try made it 0-32 and sparked a one-sided finish.

MATCHFACTS

THUNDER

1 James Farrer

2 Leo Bradley

5 Sean Croston

4 Jacob Rennison

3 Jake Dickinson

6 Alex Donaghy

7 Elliot Shaw

18 Toby Gibson

13 Matty Rolls

17 Harry Price

11 George Birch

12 Matty Handy

9 Tom Siddle

Subs (all used)

14 Will Lintin

15 Charlie Yeomans

16 Lloyd Hall

10 Josh Stoker

TOWN

1 Zarrin Galea

2 Levi Atiga

29 Spencer Fulton

3 Rio Corkill

5 Jonny Hutton

28 Jake Carter

7 Dom Wear

8 Ross Ainley

21 Callum Phillips

10 Stevie Scholey

11 Cooper Howlett

13 Jack Stephenson

22 Ellis Archer

Subs (all used)

24 Lucas Castle

9 Jamie Doran

19 Grant Reid

15 Cole Walker-Taylor

Tries: Howlett (7), Fulton (11, 39), Carter (28, 62), Reid (49), Atiga (56), Stephenson (66), Hutton (70), Galea (73), Corkill (79)

Goals: Carter 9/11

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-8, 0-14, 0-20; 0-26, 0-32, 0-38, 0-44, 0-50, 0-56, 0-62

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Thunder: James Farrer; Town: Jamie Doran

Penalty count: 2-8

Half-time: 0-20

Referee: Tara Jones