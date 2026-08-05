England coach excited for new-look WSL run-in

STUART BARROW believes the higher-intensity Super Four will only make his World Cup squad selection harder.

Last month, England beat France 38-4 in Toulouse – the nations’ first meeting in two years – as preparations ramp up ahead of the World Cup later this year.

But before the squad jet off to Australia for the tournament, there is the small matter of the Super Four – which will pit Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and York Valkyrie against each other in a battle for a place in the Grand Final.

The new format, which starts this weekend, is expected to raise the bar for the four sides involved, both in competitiveness and intensity.

“I think we’ll see people really put their hands up in the next phase of the competition,” said Barrow, who chose representatives from each of the four clubs in his squad to face France.

“It will be challenging for them; the back-to-back nature is the one that will be the biggest challenge. Going week in, week out, at a high intensity.

“I’m expecting the players who want to get on that World Cup plane to really put their hand up in this next phase.”

Barrow is hopeful that not only will players stand up and be counted, but that repeated high-intensity games against the best opposition will serve his side well.

“It’s replicating hopefully what we’re going to face at the World Cup where you have to be on it every week,” he explained.

“You have to be at your best performance because it goes tough game, tough game, tough game.

“That’s what we’re hoping the back end of the season replicates. It’s about how to recover and prepare again for another tough game with a six- or seven-day turnaround.”

Players from the NRLW – including Hollie-Mae Dodd, Georgia Roche and Paige Travis – will also add competition to the squad, as well as those with an English heritage.

“It’s going to be a really tough selection process, I’ll make no bones about it,” Barrow stressed.

“At the end of the year it’s going to be an anxious time for all concerned, there’s going to be some tough decisions that need to be made.

“The current English girls playing in the NRLW and the feeder leagues will be in contention, and there’s some players that have put their hand up for heritage that we’ll be looking at as well.”