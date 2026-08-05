Amateur British teams sought for Intercontinental Rugby League Cup in Brazil

THE call has gone out for amateur British teams (men’s, women’s, Masters and wheelchair) to visit Brazil next year.

Those sides who accept and commit will participate in the Intercontinental Rugby League Cup, which is being overseen by the Brazil Rugby League.

Games will take place in São Lourenço in the state of Minas Gerais, and organiser Hugo Froes said: “Teams will face a local club (the first Rugby League club in the country) and the Brazil national side. In addition to matches, the programme includes educational and social activities with the local community.

“São Lourenço is a peaceful mountain town of 45,000 inhabitants, nestled in the Serra da Mantiqueira mountains. Known for its mild climate, beautiful landscapes, hospitality and safety, the city has one of the best hospitals in the state.

“In Brasil, the healthcare system is public and universal, and an ambulance, a doctor, and a physiotherapist will be available for all matches.”

Froes continued: “Beyond rugby, you will be able to enjoy your stay with karting, local gastronomy, coffee plantation tours, social and educational activities with children, Brazilian jiu-jitsu sessions, cultural experiences and much more.

“After São Lourenço, you may also choose to continue your trip to Rio de Janeiro, enjoying its beaches, nightlife and the opportunity to attend a match or visit the iconic Maracanã Stadium.”

Manchester Metropolitan University made a similar trip in 2025 and Froes stressed: “We can assist you with planning and advice for your stay in Rio. We are open year-round – preferably in April, June, July, August, or September – and would be honoured to welcome you in 2027.”

As an indication of costs, Froes cites £400 per athlete (although an alternative option at £300 could be possible) at São Lourenço.

He said: “Our package includes everything necessary for athletes to have a complete, comfortable and safe experience.

“Matches will be refereed by a certified English-speaking IRL referee and there will be trophies for teams and individual medals for each athlete.

“There will be medical and performance support and an ambulance (with a doctor and a physiotherapist) will be present during matches. There will be daily physiotherapy care and access to a gym reserved for athletes. And an interpreter will be available 24/7 for the group in São Lourenço.”

Hugo Fróes can be emailed at contato@brasilrl.com.br (tel: +55 (35) 9 9181-4421).