England Community Lions see off Scotland

ENGLAND COMMUNITY LIONS 18 SCOTLAND 4

MOLLIE HOUGHTON, Pilkington Recs, Saturday

ENGLAND emerged as convincing winners of an entertaining clash – but it was far from clear, for much of the contest, as to which side would prevail.

Defences dominated throughout the opening period and there was, in fact, no score until five minutes before the break, when prop Jessie Hood charged in for England.

Demi Thomas’ conversion (her only goal) gave the hosts a 6-0 interval lead and, as it turned out, there was no way back for the Scots.

Angel Bentley swept over for England within nine minutes of the restart, and Abbie Singleton followed suit just six minutes later.

Ellie Costello closed the hosts’ account on the hour, but Scotland were at least able to celebrate the consolation try their efforts deserved when Enya Lackie raced over a couple of minutes from time.

The two sides will now each play Jamaica – the Lions this coming Saturday (October 25) back at Pilkington Recs, and then Scotland in a full international at Featherstone Lions on Saturday, November 1.

ENGLAND: Angel Bentley, Demi Thomas, Jasmine Wilson, Sophie Banks, Kasa Gaunavinaka, Olivia Grace, Ellie Costello, Kayleigh Waller, Abbie Singleton, Jessie Hood, Katie Evans, Hannah Watt, Danielle Waters. Subs: Alyssa Courtney, Jade Smalley, Lisa Box, Kaitlin Varley, Honey Oxtoby, Maddison Price

SCOTLAND: Rebecca Smart, Sarah Smart, Enya Lackie, Olivia Barnard, Evie Tonkin, Demi Fisher, Isabel Glover, Kaiya Glynn, Morgan Pearson, Grace Field, Ciorstaidh Ainsworth, Robyn Bell Soppelsa, Emma Welsford. Subs: Cerys Gregory, Georgia Briggs, Megan Mayhew-Beach, Rebecca White, Betti Ginnelly, Abi Gordon, Stephanie Gray

Referee: Esmai Wright