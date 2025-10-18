Pete Johnston stars as Ireland thrash Scotland

SCOTLAND 6 IRELAND 56

Oriam Performance Centre, Edinburgh, Saturday

TWENTY-FOUR points from Pete Johnston helped Ireland to a convincing wheelchair international victory in Scotland.

Johnston scored four tries and four goals, and had a hand in much of Ireland’s most incisive play.

There were try doubles for Toby Burton-Carter and Cian Horgan (who also kicked three goals), while Mel Griffith, Oran Spain and Joe Calcott got on the scoresheet too.

Debutant Max Owen scored Scotland’s sole try, converted by John Willans, as both nations began their preparations for next year’s World Cup.

Ireland head coach Phil Roberts said: “It was key for the growth of our domestic game that those players had an opportunity to play internationally and after some initial nerves, it was an accomplished performance.

“We got off to a scratchy start, but that was in part due to the improvement of the Scotland team.

“Once we calmed down and cut out some errors we were able to concentrate on the way we wanted to play and put some nice rugby together.”

Martyn Gill was encouraged by what he saw from his rebuilding Scotland outfit.

“It was close at half-time compared to the Celtic Cup match earlier in the year (which Ireland won 92-20),” he noted.

“We were fatigued in the second half, but our performance indicators were about improvement and how we take that into 2026 and turn some of our effort into 80-minute performances. Deepening the pathway is really important.”

In the ‘A’ team game beforehand, Ireland also had the upper hand, winning 68-8, with Jack Mangan the star of the show with six tries.

James McCarthy and Maurice Noonan bagged braces each and Bledi Suxha, who also kicked six goals, and Shaun McCullagh both scored tries on debut.

Alex Howe and Mark Robertson crossed for the hosts.

SCOTLAND: David Hill, Olivia Fulton, Max Owen, Calum Davidson, John Willans. Subs: Hamish Douglas, Calum Japes, Sarah Devlin, Brad Gleave

Tries: Owen (13); Goals: Willans 1/1

IRELAND: Joe Calcott, Toby Burton-Carter, Mel Griffith, Cian Horgan, Pete Johnston. Subs: Tom Martin, Oran Spain, Cormac Downey

Tries: Johnston (2, 67, 71, 74), Burton-Carter (6, 41), Griffith (32), Horgan (38, 52), Spain (43), Calcott (64); Goals: Johnson 4/5, Horgan 3/4

Half-time: 6-22

Referees: Matt Ball and Karli Wilkinson (England)