England international Dom Young given permission to leave Sydney Roosters

DOM YOUNG will be allowed to leave Sydney Roosters, despite being contracted to the NRL club until the end of the 2027 season.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that the flying winger has been granted permission to speak with rival clubs, effective immediately.

Young has scored 25 tries in 29 appearances for the Roosters since joining the club ahead of the 2024 NRL season from Newcastle Knights,.

But he has yet to find the form that made him one of the most sought-after stars in the southern hemisphere whilst with the Knights.

During a three-year spell with Newcastle, the 23-year-old registered 43 tries in 51 appearances following a move from Huddersfield Giants.

It’s been an incredible rise for Young, who made just two appearances in Super League before deciding to up sticks and move to Australia as a teenager.

The Daily Telegraph has previously linked Young with a move back to Newcastle, with head coach Adam O’Brien still keen on the player.