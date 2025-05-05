Super League boss speaks on links with Leeds Rhinos halfback Matt Frawley

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Luke Robinson has admitted that bringing in Matt Frawley from Leeds Rhinos was “an option” but that it hasn’t “come to fruition”.

The Giants have been hit hard in the injury department for the entirety of the 2025 Super League season so far, with experienced halfbacks Tui Lolohea and Adam Clune spending considerable time on the sideline – though Clune did return for Huddersfield’s big 12-10 win over Hull FC at the Magic Weekend.

George Flanagan Junior and Kieran Rush started in the halves against Castleford Tigers last weekend with Robinson revealing that a move for Frawley almost came about.

“We are always in talks,” Robinson said. “It’s no secret that for the last however many weeks we’ve had makeshift halves.

“I think we played with three or four full-backs only a few weeks ago, so I don’t think it would be any surprise to anybody we are in the open market and asking about any half that’s available.

“He was somebody who came up that could potentially be. He seems to have found himself down the pecking order a little bit at Leeds.

“There was an option, but at this moment in time it’s not something that’s come to fruition – nor has anybody else we spoke to.

So why didn’t a deal for Frawley come about?

“When you are looking for people on loan or to sign and they are already at a club, it’s a little bit of too-ing and fro-ing, deciding what works best for both parties.

“Everybody wants a little bit of what works best for them and it has been the same with every player we’ve chased – it has always been whether we can make it work for us as well as the parent club.”