England international Dom Young linked with shock move

ENGLAND international Dom Young is being linked with a shock move back to the Newcastle Knights.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph which has claimed that the flying Sydney Roosters winger is wanted by former coach Adam O’Brien at the club where his NRL career began.

Young has scored 25 tries in 29 appearances for the Roosters since joining the club ahead of the 2024 NRL season from the Knights, but he has yet to find the form that made him one of the most sought-after stars in the southern hemisphere whilst with the Knights.

During a three-year spell with Newcastle, the 23-year-old registered 43 tries in 51 appearances following a move from Huddersfield Giants in Super League.

It’s been an incredible rise for Young, with the winger making just two appearances for the Giants in Super League before deciding to up sticks and move to Australia as a teenager.