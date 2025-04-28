Super League Team of the Week: Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors dominate

WHICH Super League players make League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves
Was instrumental in Warrington’s win against St Helens.
2. Innes Senior – Castleford Tigers
Scored two tries on his return from suspension.
3. Jack Broadbent – Hull KR
Scored two tries and assisted another in a great display from Jack Broadbent against former side Leeds.
4. Mark Percival – St Helens
May have been on the losing side against Warrington, but Mark Percival was fantastic for Saints.
5. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves
Another hat-trick for Matty Ashton.
6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors
Ran the show against Hull FC.
7. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
Was quiet for an hour until he inspired a Hull KR comeback against Leeds.
8. Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos
Took some huge runs in against Hull KR.
9. Judah Rimbu – Castleford Tigers
Was superb in attack for Castleford in the win over Huddersfield.
10. Caleb Hamlin-Uele – Wakefield Trinity
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Catalans.
11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors
Two tries and another devastating display from Junior Nsemba against Hull FC.
12. Andrew Badrock – Leigh Leopards
Made a statement in the win over Salford with a two-try display.
13. Kaide Ellis – Wigan Warriors
Showed just why he is so highly regarded at Wigan with a big display against Hull FC.
Substitutes
14. Toby King – Warrington Wolves
Impressed in Warrington’s onslaught against Saints.
15. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Hull KR.
16. Tom Amone – Castleford Tigers
Made an instant impact for Castleford against Huddersfield.
17. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet – Catalans Dragons
Came of age in the win over Wakefield.