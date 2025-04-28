Super League Team of the Week: Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors dominate

WHICH Super League players make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves

Was instrumental in Warrington’s win against St Helens.

2. Innes Senior – Castleford Tigers

Scored two tries on his return from suspension.

3. Jack Broadbent – Hull KR

Scored two tries and assisted another in a great display from Jack Broadbent against former side Leeds.

4. Mark Percival – St Helens

May have been on the losing side against Warrington, but Mark Percival was fantastic for Saints.

5. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves

Another hat-trick for Matty Ashton.

6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

Ran the show against Hull FC.

7. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

Was quiet for an hour until he inspired a Hull KR comeback against Leeds.

8. Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos

Took some huge runs in against Hull KR.

9. Judah Rimbu – Castleford Tigers

Was superb in attack for Castleford in the win over Huddersfield.

10. Caleb Hamlin-Uele – Wakefield Trinity

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Catalans.

11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Two tries and another devastating display from Junior Nsemba against Hull FC.

12. Andrew Badrock – Leigh Leopards

Made a statement in the win over Salford with a two-try display.

13. Kaide Ellis – Wigan Warriors

Showed just why he is so highly regarded at Wigan with a big display against Hull FC.

Substitutes

14. Toby King – Warrington Wolves

Impressed in Warrington’s onslaught against Saints.

15. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Hull KR.

16. Tom Amone – Castleford Tigers

Made an instant impact for Castleford against Huddersfield.

17. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet – Catalans Dragons

Came of age in the win over Wakefield.